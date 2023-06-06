Mirror Image + Invisibility: do the Mirror Images also become Invisible?

@JeremyECrawford if you have mirror images out and then cast invisibility on yourself, do the mirror images also become invisible? #DnD — Aggathon (@Aggathon) May 24, 2018

Mirror image creates illusory duplicates of you that imitate your appearance. If your appearance goes away—you become invisible, for example—then the duplicates imitate that too. #DnD https://t.co/tIsbimuR4J — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 24, 2018