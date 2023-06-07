@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford @Wizards_DnD how come giants changed size in 5e compared to 3/4e? e.g. the Hill Giant was Large in 3e/4e, but changed to Huge in 5e. does this render certain minis obsolete? what's the reason behind the change? — Gothstaff (@gothstaff) May 11, 2018

The size of a creature in its stat block is its typical size. If you're the DM, you're free to use a miniature of a different size for the creature. Changing sizes can change how certain abilities work, so be ready for potentially fun surprises. #DnD https://t.co/CW0jsX9u3h — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 11, 2018