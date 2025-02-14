@JeremyECrawford Once again, the many queries on Minor Conjuration.
Thanks for all the work you put into answers, sorry to have so many!
— Brail (@BrailSays) November 17, 2016
Minor conjuration: object is 3 ft. on a side or less, period. Composition is DM's call. It's worth 0 gp; it's a magical facsimile. #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 17, 2016
3 thoughts on “Minor Conjuration Questions”
Is liquid an object? My friend is creating holy water. Is that correct use of this ability?
It is creating controversy in our dnd group. What about poison? Or greek oil, etc…
It could recreate water that appears holy, but it would not have the effects of holy water.