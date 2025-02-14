Minor Conjuration Questions

3 thoughts on “Minor Conjuration Questions

  1. Martin Chung says:

    Is liquid an object? My friend is creating holy water. Is that correct use of this ability?

    It is creating controversy in our dnd group. What about poison? Or greek oil, etc…

    Please help

