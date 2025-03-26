@JeremyECrawford Can you target someone being grappled with Otiluke's resilient sphere (in order to protect them)? — Jonathan Longstaff (@pukunui81) November 19, 2016

Being grappled doesn't prevent you from being targeted by a spell. #DnD https://t.co/5w8abuFLkQ — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 19, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Two thumbs up! ORS to save people being grappled to death is an oldie but a goldie. — Dan Dillon (@Dan_Dillon_1) November 19, 2016

This is an awesome, classic use of Otiluke's resilient sphere … #DnD https://t.co/hZYjKxcoX6 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 19, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @Dan_Dillon_1 how would this interact with a swallowed creature? Discomfort for beast eating them? — DandyDM (@pinkrosegamer) November 19, 2016