@JeremyECrawford Can you target someone being grappled with Otiluke's resilient sphere (in order to protect them)?
— Jonathan Longstaff (@pukunui81) November 19, 2016
Being grappled doesn't prevent you from being targeted by a spell. #DnD https://t.co/5w8abuFLkQ
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 19, 2016
@JeremyECrawford Two thumbs up! ORS to save people being grappled to death is an oldie but a goldie.
— Dan Dillon (@Dan_Dillon_1) November 19, 2016
This is an awesome, classic use of Otiluke's resilient sphere … #DnD https://t.co/hZYjKxcoX6
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 19, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @Dan_Dillon_1 how would this interact with a swallowed creature? Discomfort for beast eating them?
— DandyDM (@pinkrosegamer) November 19, 2016
A spell can't target someone who has total cover, unless the spell's description says otherwise. #DnD https://t.co/96JgWZGLrx
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 19, 2016