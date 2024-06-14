10% of profits from the mine…any kind of rough estimate of what that turns into, gold wise?
@Brail4 10% of profits from the mine…any kind of rough estimate of what that turns into, gold wise? It’s up to the DM, depending on the campaign, but I’d place it at 500 gp per month or so. Remember, it’s profits rather than income.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 16, 2014
2 thoughts on “Mine value”
It seems the first half of this post is missing because the original twitter account got suspended.
Thank you Noble Tony
Fortunately I’ve the incorporated text in the mike mearls tweet so now the question is visible.