Mine value

@Brail4 10% of profits from the mine…any kind of rough estimate of what that turns into, gold wise? It’s up to the DM, depending on the campaign, but I’d place it at 500 gp per month or so. Remember, it’s profits rather than income.

— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 16, 2014