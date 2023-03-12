Matthew Mercer, Mike Mearl, Matt Colville and Adam Koebel: second episode 5E Roundtable!

Join @matthewmercer @mikemearls @mattcolville @skinnyghost and me in a second episode of our 5E Roundtable!

hello everyone welcome to another

roleplay presents of 5e roundtable

discussion I’m JP McDaniel the creative

role play and your host for it today

we’ve got the same lineup of guests that

we had from the first episode so we’ll

just kind of go around and introduce

everyone real quick Matthew Mercer the

critical role GM and popular voice actor

how’s it going mr. Mercer good but he be

back folks and amongst fancy company

thanks happy to have you here mr. Koval

GM and host of popular youtube series

running the game and also we’re just

gonna call you millionaire Matt from now

is that okay so I prefer the term king

of Kickstarter okay King up sorry I’m so

sorry you’re he recently started a

kickstart well two days ago it’s almost

at a million we’ll talk about that in

just a bit oh we’re just gonna mention

it yeah Adam Coble GM here role play and

rule 20 as well as the creator of the

award-winning dungeon world I think

that’s your the tagline that I know okay

the official the official name of the

game is Adam Coble’s award-winning

tabletop role-playing game dungeon world

featuring sage matura nice perfect

perfect and Mike morals the co-creator

of D&D 5th edition and the franchise

creative director you currently at the

wats the offices right now is that where

you’re located yes yes I am

so if it will cloud your environment we

have a very angry toddler at home

Wow probably get some angry toddlers at

wizards too we get started here though I

do want to visit with each of you for a

quick second mr. Mercer Congrats on

campaign – is that the official name

that you guys are calling it thank you

for now I guess until they decide what

their party name is I’ve been following

you guys on Twitter for a while and the

weirdest thing I’ve seen and I think the

weirdest thing for you guys is all these

billboards popping up across LA with

your name and cool

we finally this morning me Mercer

finally went and saw them in person so

it’s as a person whose group is an actor

coming to LA with you know bright eyes

like one day it’d be great to be on

these billboards I would never expect it

would be for D&D and then

that outfit so it’s been a very

wonderful surreal experience yeah if you

guys haven’t seen it I could check out

Matt’s Twitter I think today you posted

a photo of it so you can kind of see

yeah the billboards it it’s kind of

crazy to see that stuff here in LA right

now going wait what yeah where’s my

agent I need it right now one of them is

Pico right next to Sony’s Sony Pictures

and Fox and I’m just like all those he I

could have to drive down there and ADA

working she was some of them are trying

to figure it out and going we got to

have one of them has I think it’s like

[Music]

has it happened yet where where

someone’s tuned into the show that you

know haven’t been like hey I saw the

Billboard what what is this thing about

is have you had that conversation yet

we’ve had people who were like

peripherally or really unaware of

critical role in like the entertainment

industry that work online games or the

project said so I saw you on a billboard

what is this for and then have the great

conversation of like oh well it’s not a

television show or a well movie or a

series it’s um it’s her Dungeons &

Dragons game and that night brief live

yeah well you can yeah

does that awkward pause after them going

did he say what I think he just said

yeah yeah right it’s gotta be a head

spinner for sure but Congrats on like

you said all the success king of

Kickstarter saying that no it’s all so

long now Congrats on the Kickstarter did

your two days in and what like eight

hundred and fifty thousand I think is

what sorry I’m 829 to be I don’t I don’t

this is gonna sound like false hubris

but I know I don’t keep track of the

number people shouted at me but I don’t

go to the page I focus on focused on

getting the getting the everything ready

to make the book JP you think Scrooge

McDuck knows how many gold coins are in

his mighty vault

it’s crazy it’s crazy it’s a lot of

people are talking I see a lot of

conversation online about what this

means for the industry but really I

don’t know I’m not an expert on this yet

but I feel like what you’re seeing has a

lot more to do with YouTube than it does

with

and anything else that is rare indeed

certainly than it does with strongholds

and followers and there’s a lot more to

do with YouTube and building and

community building a community online

building and community on the Internet

and using YouTube as a platform to do

that I think our YouTube channel is

fantastic by which I mean the community

like the comments are great it’s not

what you expect from YouTube and I think

this is the result of that yeah for

those they don’t know that go to

Kickstarter and just search strongholds

and streaming and you’ll you’ll find it

there it’s all being linked in please if

people are checking to help you up

please give to it we want to make sure

we get that awesome tender stretch goal

we can get those back in the game he

knows advertising he’s got billboards

this fan has a billboard billboard he

knows what’s a billboard told me what to

do no other responsibilities there for

me to comport and say no please no

kender never come here so Cole are you

just waking up the past Amarna just be

like what the is my life like what

what is this weird thing yeah oh yeah he

slept okay

I slept like a rock the night of the

Kickstarter Xanax

but apart from that it’s been mostly

just you know trying to keep up with

engaging with the community I’ve seen

other Kickstarter’s succeed and then

sort of falter at once they fail but

falter because they had no plan for

engagement and so just constantly being

on reddit on the discord on the

Kickstarter page engaging with people

answering their questions making sure

they’re being heard and we have answers

and I’m incredibly lucky that I’ve got a

team of producers I take back every bad

thing I ever said about producers

because having people who are just like

I just love making lists like so here’s

here’s 300 entries of the most popular

questions people have asked and we need

to come up and answers for is it’s gonna

be making a huge boom so it’s I that

that’s what I think about right now

that’s where my mind is yeah well good

luck with the the continued success I’m

sure of the Kickstarter and we’re all

eagerly awaiting to see the the book I’m

sure that’s good most restful situation

when that and

oh god we got to do this now we actually

have to do I just really don’t know well

I mean a lot of the rules were already

written by the way so it’s the

playtesters to hopefully we get a good

team of play testers and get good

feedback and we’re able to produce a

book that the people who backed it like

that’s the goal don’t wanna let those

people down awesome awesome stuff mr.

Adam Coble it’s me Adam I think you GM a

game every single day now have you are

you seven days a week is that where

you’re at I mean you know if somebody

didn’t make me play the indeed three out

of eight days in the next eight days are

you ready I play a lot of I play a lot

of role-playing games on the internet

it’s true by the way I know I’m in a

position if Adam were interested at some

point in the future fly him down and yes

we play the dune board game why wants to

do it I do not under any obligation I’m

putting you on the spot right here but

gosh yes yes so for yeah for folks who

maybe don’t know the first thing that

the king of Kickstarter and I bonded

over was yon ancient yon ancient dune

board game which is both of our favorite

game board anyways so yeah I love it and

I will take any excuse to play it I

would love to if y’all happen that’s

gonna happen

nice nice wall we’ll all be looking

forward to that for sure I can’t wait to

see Adam and Koval opposite ends of a

board just pissed off at each other not

least mr. Mike morals we’re here to talk

to you d but I want to talk to you you

watched the overwatch League

we actually have you Ange tweets about

the overwatch League and I did not

expect that at all yeah no it’s been

great and you know I’m a little like I

missed yesterday yes I was busy all day

but man there’s like III just I know the

results that I don’t I mean it’s still

fun to watch matches it is I mean I

really I’m horrible to overwatch I’m

terrible but I really like playing it

yeah the and and and it’s fun to watch

people play it well and it’s really

interesting how the game for me whatever

reason it just it really Maps very well

to like a sport it’s really it’s

dramatic you know I love music as the

payload approaches the end and all that

stuff like it’s just yeah and especially

when you have a close match and it goes

to overtime like that to me it feels

like overtime

like it’s amazing yeah they yesterday

was kind of crazy was like 13 hours

yesterday straight I think oh yeah the

team that end up winning played 14

matches over 11 hours or something yes I

think yeah because they had to play they

had like a regular season match then

they had to play the intro match and

then they had to play the championship

match

yeah yeah it’s and you couldn’t know

what’s what I loved about that was you

couldn’t do that in non eSports right

you couldn’t ask someone like play three

soccer games in a day like that’d be

crazy yeah like people literally get

like horribly injured right right but

but it’s so it’s kind of nifty to play

with that you know and I know obviously

I’m sure it took a toll on the guys

playing but the but yeah I missed it I

was like I was so like and my I’m a big

Boston fans I’m a Boston sports guy but

the and the uprising I really like the

state that’s thing is it’s also been a

good storyline watching the uprising

start out everyone no one gave us a

chance preseason right who are these

guys nobody knows and then you can kind

of see the team start to gel and then I

leaned over the Spitfire and then

everything since then has just been and

like so close taking down Houston

yesterday who’s such aa but yeah so I’m

really enjoying it I he sounds like he’s

talking about a real sport yeah I would

say I would 100% I would fight you to

say that playing overwatch he sports a

real sports like buta living or even

like it is because when you’re watching

someone like play and and you realize a

lot of it I’ve always been a really big

sports fan and I think that there is

definitely a genius to knowing you know

being when you think about someone like

Michael Jordan when he’s bouncing a ball

and moving at full speed and jumping in

the air making madera adjustments like

that is genius like right that is

absolutely yeah and I said Williams was

a genius legit genius yeah so yeah I’ve

been I’ve been it’s great and it’s

actually it works out well cuz usually

later on the day is my have desk time at

work so I can fire up a web browser and

watch twitch well I’m finishing stuff up

so nice nice well we all are equally

eagerly looking forward to your

overwatch podcast talking about that so

let’s talk to Indy one of the major

components for really the second episode

was actually a Twitter conversation

between yourself Mike and Adam and the

conversation was primarily about you

know talking about tabletop RPG streams

and how if the cast is

miserable because of the endgame actions

whether it’s player death or bad rolls

or anything like that

the audience is most likely loving that

because it’s kind of everyone celebrates

the misery of the players on the in this

world of streaming but there’s also the

opposite where you know if the players

are just absolutely demolishing the

encounter or getting through the puzzles

whatever with ease the audience might be

kind of bored so the primary focus of

this roundtable kind of discuss and

focus on the idea of streaming games of

D&D and not the technical aspects if you

want to know how to set up xsplit don’t

watch this we’re not going to do stuff

like that but really you know the future

of the indie in this weird world of

streaming tabletop games and future

aspects of that and different aspects of

that so to start off with let’s talk

about PC death and kind of the tabletop

narrative and how that works in the

world of streaming I think one of the

most captivating aspects of D&D in

general is this idea that death means

something and it’s not you don’t just

press X to restart like if you die in

D&D save for a resurrect spell or

whatever you’re kind of you’re dead you

got to start over again

right if you die in dungeon dragons you

die Jack Jack laid it out we know how it

goes yeah so don’t it was hardcore it

was a hardcore Mike I want to start with

you and how do you and maybe by

extension was there the coast how do you

envision player death to be handled at

the table well you know it’s it’s not

something that we design-wise put a ton

of thought into I’ll be honest like

because it is one of those things that’s

very cultural and as far as like you

know at the table whatever table you’re

playing because it was when you look

over the history of the game very early

on in the 70s when Dini started there

was this very strong sense that like

winning Dungeons & Dragons was was

gaining loss and losing was dying right

like if you played in the campaign and

you had a fifth level fighter that meant

something that meant I am good at this

game

right like and it was a game that was

very binary and a lot of its results

right you if you fail the saving third

you died right if you got dropped to

zero hit points you were dead and so it

has transformed especially the 80s from

this marker of success

and play skill because very much the

game was yeah the play skill of DD was

like I know to like you know look under

the bed for a tress a treasure chest I

know and I opened the chest you know we

had a we had a moment like that recently

in a 5e game where one of the players

had played through caves of chaos they’d

played through keeping the borderlands

and one of the other players hadn’t and

the player who hadn’t was searching

through some some tents we were playing

to annihilation is intense and they were

like what is there just like gonna be a

cobra in here that’s gonna jump out and

bite me and the player who had played it

was like and I was like okay a cobra

yeah that happened in my game ward they

were in the swamp and someone fell off

the thing into the swamp and one of the

players said I hope there aren’t leeches

in there and I was like yeah but that’s

I mean that’s a paradigm shift like you

said ya know and it’s something it’s

really evolved and as the game went the

80s and 90s and this idea of rather than

it being this almost a very I mean it’s

it’s a cliche but it’s the wargaming

roots versus this more storytelling

direction the game went that death

became like I know right in my own

campaigns I try not to kill players

because it’s pay me ass right like I

have to kill players easier to kill more

tempted to kill a player than the

character the but you know when you’re

building a world then you have these

characters backstories and everything’s

tied together and then a character dies

and now you have to work the new

character in and it’s just you’re losing

a lot of that sort of narrative

coherence and the narrative weight you

build right it used to be oh you died

that means you suck so go back to first

level haha and now it’s like well why

would your new character like a your

four characters first level where 10th

level why the hell would we take you

into the dragon domain right that

doesn’t make any sense

what we have to figure it out right and

so there’s a very natural tendency we

won’t make a tenth level character right

you can you can see that that idea of

level as skill marker having almost been

completely erased

how most people play the game one of the

most frequently questioned free last

questions we get is how do I make a

character above first of all what’s so

right that’s the thing that I wonder

about that though is that the skill now

seems to have been replaced in a lot of

games with like you dying is not the

indicator of failure but ending up at

20th level with a suboptimal character

feels like more to like well why did you

take this ability or why’d it take that

level like there’s no synergy between

your abilities like I think there is

still that player skill but it’s shifted

into building the characters rather than

the play yeah yeah no I think it’s

definitely true you think in terms of

like skill with the system but I think

in a lot of ways now when people think

of player skill it’s almost more of the

soft skills like are you just are you a

fun person to play with like if you’re

playing the character who’s a you know

impulsive and greedy will you steal the

crown jewels and you have the chance

even though you know it’s gonna cause a

lot of trouble because that’s more fun

right before whatever the group’s

definition of fun is but you know in it

I think that that kind of carries a

little bit to streaming to where that’s

a little more fun to watch and I think

that’s just kind of a little bit of a

convergence that’s happened that the

Dungeons & Dragons of 15 years ago may

not have been very fun at all the stream

because it would have been a lot of

counting squares and you know I’ve been

figuring out your optimal power attack

back and yeah I got this bonus from the

bard and then the druid did this to me

and now I’ve got this bonus I’m plus

some yeah that’s why we started

streaming a critical role we’ve been

playing a pathfinder for years cuz two

point five and Pathfinder was what I

knew it was comfortable in and then when

for the addition to come out and kind of

the feedback had come in from the

community that it was a much more

streamlined when it came to you know

involving storytelling into the actual

mechanics and the combat wasn’t quite as

had reliant on floating you know

modifiers from so many sources that was

an easy choice for us for that reason

because whenever we were a home games

and we had to decide all the different

variable bonuses from different sources

and a given point in time it got to the

point where people started the player

sort of checking out of the actual

action and a man there the players

imagine of the players that’s super

interesting yeah I wonder about that

because I don’t I don’t feel like 5e is

more about those soft skills or like a

good role-playing than Pathfinder was

like that’s a that’s a lateral change

right the mechanics dropped away in

terms of complexity but I don’t think

there’s anything in 5e that rewards or

encourages that like be fun to play with

in a way that previous editions of D&D

didn’t it doesn’t mechanically so like a

lot of the mechanical shipper was wood

was 100 percent to make the game more

accessible I mean that’s the entire

story of if addiction was we know we

need to we need to start the player

acquisition engine it’s how you think of

it right we don’t have we hadn’t really

had new people coming in into pre tional

numbers since that I news padeen D yeah

and so that’s so it’s just just locked

which I’ll take right hey I like I’ll

take lock you’re right mike wants to

give me a lucky choice I’ll take it but

the I think in some ways it’s it’s going

to be interesting to the future BD

because at the time when we designed the

rules we did have a sense of the

community we wanted to build we did have

a sense of the tone we wanted to have

but it was we never felt we had enough

tactical control over the game and we

never really felt to be understood the

audience well enough to be that

prescribed in okay here’s really mapped

out how we want you to act because we

just didn’t really have a clear sense of

it well and okay well is that something

you know kind of on the topic of player

death or player character death gear

before Adam how are we are we at a point

kind of in the future of 5e where you’ll

have a footnote or a side role or

something like that for like here’s how

you could deal with death if you’re

planning on streaming this is that’s

something that you can envision in the

rules in the future yeah no I definitely

could because I think now thanks to

streaming and thanks to having much

bigger you know a really big active

community we can start talking about

these more meta topics with a bit more

confidence rather than just feeling like

we just don’t know what we’re saying

right we can be giving and especially

when you’re Gunder going so much change

in the game we didn’t want to start

delving into that and more meta

discussion and how to set rewards and

stuff it kind of had this like D&D has

existed for 40 years so we just kind of

you know streamline the game to get more

people to start playing then we’ll worry

about being more tactical about things

but yeah a lot of the stuff Adam talked

about like GE doesn’t really go out of

its way I mean the one thing I have

noticed is just with backgrounds just by

including these tables and including

like hey write this on your key down on

your character sheet it’s almost like

that

that was just a reminder people needed

and I think that has helped new players

a lot be 1%

yeah bit more like specific about their

character beyond just saying like lawful

neutral so that’s brilliant designs

because you guys made it so it’s a chart

right so that it’s it you can just

choose something but there’s also that

ocular like I’m just gonna cast the

bones and see what is my characters and

that inspires people and it is a huge

I’ve done I’ve introduced like you know

30 players to the game in my at work and

it makes them think about their

character in a way they never would have

before and they like it it’s fun it gets

them thinking about stuff they wouldn’t

thought of before you know that we have

a character in the in the the past of

court of swords folks might remember

percentage of truant or batur day nines

character he he made a character who

died like in the first combat that

kobold hit him with a scorching second

round of combat he was like well I guess

my guy died I got to make a new guy but

instead of making the character on

purpose he just said okay I’m just gonna

roll randomly for everything like every

possible thing I’ll roll my race my

class everything that’s him yeah and the

character was the character was really

interesting because of it and he was

suboptimal in a bunch of ways but his

buy-in was different right Sean was a

guest he knew he only had six sessions

he needed to play this character so the

character came out really poor that

freedom to just randomly roll I think

was present but I don’t know that people

would feel as comfortable in a game like

D&D doing that de facto at the beginning

if that was your your setup there are

games obviously that are built on that

you don’t get to make any choices around

character creation but I think there is

a certain like you said there’s a

certain irregular excitement about being

like why why is this character like this

like I rolled totally incongruous stuff

now it’s my job to figure that out and I

think GM’s know that you have to do that

all the time like why are there four

halfling merchants on the 17th level of

this dungeon I don’t know but the table

said they’re here so now I got to

justify it yeah yeah a large part of a

dungeon master or game mastering your

knowledge is justification it’s you

trying to find out what the rules

present before you the choices the

players make and the unexpected

scenarios and you just have to kind of

formulate how to weave these together

and so that as long as you’re

comfortable in that space it’s not

anything if you aren’t it’s a good

exercise

to take some of those random elements

every now and then and see how best you

can adjust that and incorporate into the

story and it may not be the most optimal

thing and aiming for a funny story in

the long run but I think that makes you

a stronger GM the more you practice you

know allowing those unexpected elements

and enshrines weave it in so I was just

gonna ask I’m curious about mics it’s

because you were talking about the

random tables do you think going back to

JB’s original point about character

death do you think like the table is the

background table is the more detailed

ones in like Susanna thar’s do you think

that takes away some of the pressure of

character death like if your character

die is a faster path to creating a new

character that actually has some

interesting background that you can play

do you think that reduces some of that

drag yeah III think it does and I think

also one of the things that when you

think in just in terms of game design is

making death more interesting you know

and how do you get DMS to embrace that

where because the thing is in a game in

most games you die the game ends right

if I’m playing a roguelike

I die I start over but in a group

cooperative game it’s a little strange

to be like okay so you’re knocked out

right like what do you so I think tables

like that and like one of the things

I’ve been kind of thinking about was you

know could you in our publish adventures

you do so do something along those lines

like here’s tables you can roll on to

make the character who’s joining the

campaign halfway through like especially

with another published game right you

can say which chapter are you in then

add this die roll to your array right so

yeah maybe it’s a bit more you know tomb

does that a little right there’s there’s

a section where once you reach the final

dungeon it’s a kind of go no-go

situation but if someone dies here are

10 excuses to put a new character in the

part yeah yeah I think an appoint to

kind of help because scared to death is

a very not only is it part of the the

underlying tension that helps the

players understand their choices have

you know consequences and that’s you

know this is a real challenge you’re

trying to go through even though you’re

not trying to kill your players

characters necessarily all the time you

need to have that real threat for a lot

of games for a lot of groups to feel

like it’s it’s a thrilling experience

what I’ve had previous campaigns where

players have died and what’s helped me

especially could say if it’s not a

really epic

you know you it’s cool if the player

like isn’t a huge boss fight against a

major building and trying and feeling

gets to finish them off and they like

that was a good death but if it’s like

cold number three wearing jump on me and

I almost died yeah

so some moments like that if you play

just by the rules you go to zero hit

points

you know def saving throws you’re dead

game over for your character

I’ve enjoyed even where it wouldn’t make

sense in the moment allowing those

players to play out a lengthy death

whether like even if they would have

been smashed maybe when the battle is

over they go back to his body and you

know as I perform like Bishop and aliens

is still there on the ground conscious

as he’s bleeding out and you give him

like a minute to say goodbye or tell

them what his final wishes you know I

could this is a secret I held and I

could never completely do it for me go

forward you know and kind of drive that

memory I find it as long as you give

players the opportunity to make the Deaf

meaningful even in a situation where it

might not be that lets them put it to

bed a little stronger I’m not sure they

got you know they got taken away from

them unfairly yeah the death is such a

weird sticky thing there’s kind of a

fine line right because fir’d when

you’re streaming a game you don’t want

the audience to start claiming plot

armor right that’s like the last thing

you want because you want to make sure

like you said the most important thing

is death they want to have this fear of

dying but the second that people start

saying like oh man he’s got plot oh man

there’s no way this guy’s ever going to

die ever just because of what just

happened so and then on the other side

you don’t want to make it too too

challenging where you have a death every

other show because then that sucks for

both the players and sometimes the

audience is into that for a death or two

but the second they have to or the third

or fourth time they have to learn a new

character it’s kind of just like oh god

here we go again you walk into and they

have they’re engaged with the old

character right exact age with a

character Mithen in a very very intense

way and you kill them off and now what

have you done to your audience

yeah well you you kind of surprised me

when you said that you don’t like

killing players at a table ice I expect

you to be the guy he’s like yeah you

died get out of here get off my

thing you’re not a fan of death at the

the table what you want to expand on

that a little bit in terms of why

perhaps mere Adam you is you he

oh yeah I’m Adam you’re cold oh if you

called me Coble then I would be very

confused yeah that’s good this is this

is all you buddy yeah we’re gonna last

name oh did I say that what did I say I

said I’m not a fan of killing what

you’re not I think it was a joke from

earlier I was not an actual joke I’ve

learned is that jokes are funny okay

laughs then no it wasn’t a joke no I

have no problem killing off characters

in fact I am one of my best friends and

now my dungeon master and my boss who

probably was thinking about firing me I

killed off his character in the middle

of a recent game and it was awful I

actually I guess I guess I guess no I I

if it’s if it’s there’s there’s good

death and there’s bad death yeah if

there’s death where everybody the table

understands that had to happen right

that’s that’s what that character would

do and often it’s best when it’s the

players decision right as you rub the

lamp the genie comes out and the demon

says if you don’t do this then I do that

and the player says I do not bargain and

in player knows in that moment that he’s

gonna die yeah and it feels like this is

what should have happened this is right

I remember my friend Jim Murphy were

talking about player death character

death type of character death in the old

game I like Mike Mike’s comments my

friend Jim talked about how like they

would often argue and I vaguely remember

this argue about how many deaths was the

right number of deaths for a given

campaign for a given character ha by the

time your fifth level how many times

should your characters have died because

otherwise it was too easy otherwise the

game wasn’t wasn’t realistic and

actually been taking notes I think a lot

of player death is about expectation

like if he was a dungeon master have

told your players ahead of time listen

you need to make two characters because

life is cheap in this world then that

vastly recolors their attitude toward

the game and their character and they’re

still gonna hate it when their character

dies but they’ve got this they’re

already got but that’s that’s right I

like I remember uh

Sam when when Scanlon I get the names

and the characters confused now because

it looks stupid comic yeah when when

Scanlon almost died and actually I think

he was dead and somebody brought him

back and he as an aside he said but I

was looking forward to my new guy I

already had an idea

right so that that that’s real that

happens and you know there I think if

they were Mechanics for heroic death

where the player was like oh crap things

didn’t go my way and now my I’m gonna

die and that sucks and you have all that

you know that grieving for this

character but if there were a mechanic

for well I’m a paladin or I’m an elf or

this is my background and I’m and I get

this way to die that is heroic and epic

and if you know like the retributive

strike you know from that old that’s

actually yeah really cool idea the idea

of a character’s gonna die but you get

one like a bad fit one final yeah way to

help your friend as as your exit that

can ensure or help them Mike actually

think anybody in this chat could do it

and probably mostly people watching but

if you give Mike thirty minutes he could

come up with conversation like the thing

the thing is is that we’re all having to

do this work because Dean D doesn’t care

like the system is like I don’t know you

die yeah well I mean because like Mike

said death is very how the players deal

with it is I think a very idiosyncratic

thing I’m not necessarily sure I would

want I mean we don’t know we haven’t

seen it I’m not sure I would want a

philosophy regarding things you have

them you have the mechanics of D&D and

you have the the setting by which I mean

not just the literal place your game is

set but like the tone and the feel of

that and you almost have to use that as

a filter for the mechanics to get to the

play of the game and it’ll it doesn’t

translate one to one the game will as it

passes through that screen it’ll change

and you get to a place where you’re like

okay cool so death by default is this

very neutral OneNote thing but because I

want the game to feel particularly

gritty then we’ll do it this way or I

wanted to feel more heroic then it ends

up this way and I think it’s okay like

the saying didi doesn’t care about it

doesn’t mean that it should it just

means that we have to do that work as as

game masters and as players I think also

there’s a I think we all understand this

but we haven’t talked about it there’s a

lot of ways for a team or a character

player to fail that doesn’t have

anything to do with death and I think

there’s this built-in assumption that

death is the price of failure right and

and and it is a difficult thing to deal

with at the table because of the

engagement of the player if we’re

talking my screaming and the audience

but they’re pretty similar uh my

characters dead now this is a problem to

solve I killed but but it’s not really

problem solved when you’re talking about

we failed to save the princess you know

we failed to restore the heir to the

throne especially if these are

characters I think we’re human beings

we’re monkeys we like looking and

thinking about other monkeys if it’s a

character in the game that you’ve

engaged with and now something bad

happens to that character the players

will feel like they failed oh yeah

totally

also there is a game back to something

Mike said before I apologize for going

on but like back in the day there was

save or die I had a character you know

like the devout bag of devouring back in

the day there was I put on this necklace

that I thought was a necklace of

fireball I made the mistake was that you

put it on in the first place for exactly

was that we didn’t wait till the next

day when we had identified and but my

point is save or die which is now

considered a terrible mechanic because

it is there was a reason for it though

and the reason was it was fun as hell

for everyone else oh yeah

for everyone else at the table it was it

sucked for you and you hated it but

everyone else has the shade in front

where they’re like let’s see what

happens so that notion of like the group

having fun in aggregate even though you

you’re down here but everyone else is up

ah that is a very communites I don’t

like that design but it’s very

interesting speaks I mean it speaks to

Jamie’s original point about how a

player can be or a group can be

miserable but if your goal is to make a

good show you can sometimes end up

fulfilling that goal and have the

players they’ll be like I am NOT having

fun but the audience super engaged

because I’ve had this happen where you

know because we’re doing this in this

sort of seven seconds off from live

environment where a player will be

discussing a terrible idea a player will

be like we should do this thing and the

players are all talking about it and I

will look at my camera and I would be

like god help me chat like they’re gonna

do it and you know this is not my fault

this is not on me and then they do the

bad thing and they all die and I’m like

that was me that was them they did this

and chat can buy into that

but I think it’s it’s that fleeting it’s

that fleeting high right where people

like huh yeah Tbk that was oh it’s fun

of the moment it sucks five minutes

afterwards yeah interesting that we’re

talking about you just said it there’s

the player are they having fun that can

be yes or no yeah and then there’s the

group are they engaged to having fun and

that can be yes while this is no that

what I was talking about cific and then

there’s the audience now now for some of

us I know that people in chat were like

there shouldn’t be an audience I get

that and God forbid I ever get to a

point my life where I’m making decisions

about the audience over the players

that’s crazy but I definitely think

there are mechanics in ways you can

improve the game play of the game for

the players that were also really

improved for the viewers yeah and that’s

that’s kind of where I’ve been thinking

about death and when we have that

discussion and think about the back of

my head and I think when we talk about

save or die we really see the

transformation that’s gone on death the

game has gone from being something is

very tactical what you did in the course

of the session was really important and

what you did from session on session was

just simply linking that tactical game

you might have long-term goals like

building a stronghold hey you know like

like when you’re covering out right

do you go ahead all the kick start at

the back right kickstarter.com slash

strong anyway

[Laughter]

the but I think what the big

transformation in the 80s and onward was

games becoming more strategic that and

strategic in the sense of my character

was is you know the wrongly accused

murder of the king and I will one day

prove my innocence but that’s gonna be

like after like 30 sessions because if

it’s after one session then you’re like

oh no I want people want that big payoff

and death kind of hasn’t changed right

now a lot of other things with the game

have shifted but the the idea of your

character dying hasn’t really changed

much at all it’s still very much a

tactical element I think that’s when you

see people get very disappointed is when

you have a very tactical death you sit

you fail that saving drew the ogre crits

you and then you couldn’t roll up of a

tent so now you’re dead I whereas when

you think of death and storytelling I

ever watching

Robotech back in the eighties remember

oh my god Zack we’re gonna say and

percent ROI was there oh my god yeah no

it wasn’t a win-win I think it was it

was ROI or Ben went when they make

they’re eating us their right to eat a

steak it’s like Oh scramble event go off

to fight and it goes running and then

the camera whatever the animation zooms

in on the steak and you’re like my

moment when Troy Fokker died in Robotech

and you’re like what yeah that was my

Game of Thrones mistake I think yeah I

don’t remember I remember he was one of

Rick’s buddies they’re like yeah they

were like the three musketeers and yeah

that guy’s not to interrupt the giant

robot let’s circle jerk giant robot soap

opera maybe maybe the thing to think

about is that we we don’t have like

success on one end of the scale and

death on the other because I definitely

feel like there have been times

especially in streaming where a

character dying feels like a narrative

success it’s like I died

boiling Marg yeah my sister instead you

have like misery and success right we’re

like failure is just your character

suffers no it’s like this has to deal

with bad the steak is getting us

there like I think like this is what do

you think about it that was satisfying

because it said now I as a viewer knew

someone was going to die that was part

of the narrative right it wasn’t about

success or failure it was just about

this characters arc and I think that’s

where I think actually pulling death I

mean you could still put death on the

success/failure line but but I think

defaulting to that is a mistake and I

think if you could find ways to make

death more strategic where you can have

that moment so I’ll just give you a very

brute-force mechanic you could say in

dd5 you you could say the rule is you

are once you fail a number of death

saves equal to half your con score

whatever you die and that’s across the

entire career of your character and you

can’t change that number ever so now

suddenly you have the been walking away

from mistake moment right like I only

have one more deaf L death safe to go

and that’s when the players know we’re

about to fight like the eight headed

dragon of the you know bro you just

ascended hardcore mode for dear

bennett diablo hardcore mode but that

gives you that moment right where you

know my character has won more I’m

walking up to die yeah I’m going off to

die right and now it’s strategic now

both deaths and the storytelling are

strategic okay so we behind them may be

worked on aligning those two things

right no III percent agree but I I think

there’s a way to make it more like when

I was pitching the idea of your

character having kind of a built-in

retributive strike like right I’m dying

this is it and but now I get to use this

super cool ability I was imagining it as

like a booby prize right it’s like well

sorry you died at least this memorable

thing happens but of course as soon as a

player sees I have this unique resource

I can only use when I die what happens

right right say no I will stand on the

bridge and I will hold the way you guys

go you run because I know I will get to

use my cool awesome ability and now this

isn’t a booby prize anymore now this is

a deeply narrative thing happening right

it’s your character’s final stand and

you were in charge of it and you you

took control of it was a proactive Pro a

anyway you get the idea

that’s well the trick with the trick or

the situation like that I’m trying to

forecast dramatic death though is that

you know you have one death save left

you leave that stake on the table you

walk outside you step in the pit trap a

spike goes through your head and you

died here arch-nemesis on the other side

the trap being like really really man I

tell you I used to work I worked on I

was lead writer on a game that deeply

proud of called evolved and it was

originally one monster it was one

monster versus four heroes but the way

was pitched to me was and the planet is

tough enough that it can win the

wildlife the wildlife is so and it

turned out that if you were running

through the jungle and you got ambushed

by the wildlife and you died the monster

player would see you in and no one was

happy right because the pit trap killed

the party right and they’re like wait

why not even the Dungeon Master’s not at

like I was looking forward to busting

out calor old vial what we’re gonna pit

trap what right so that you got to think

about that as a dungeon master are you

okay with the idea that this this this

thing this disco ball that you put in

they might kill your play might kill

this character yeah I want to bring it

up Mercer and I’ll go ahead and then I

have a question for you well I mean okay

great I was gonna say in the same degree

too and we touched on a little bit

last discussion but at a certain point

magic makes death difficult to stick by

the rules and then it makes it a very

binary experience by the way the rules

are written to when once you get access

to resurrection whether it be a player

character or even just having areas in

the world that’s available

I guess at the point where death is a

minor convenience which is great for a

lot of people that you know they don’t

want heavy death in their game and and

want to be just to slow you down type

and it feels like progress yeah yeah but

but also from a streaming standpoint

when the audiences are looking for the

type of drama and the players are

wanting to adhere to that the

possibility it can become a challenge

and so even even with a critical role

when we started streaming it we had

already gotten to a level where that was

a possibility and there have been

countless complaints about claims and

plot armor that it’s not hard enough and

like I get it that’s fine I’m doing my

best to make a good story and there’s a

very real possibility there is no

protection of the players we actually

implemented a system for a resurrection

to try and still build a possibility of

failure upon this success you know this

guilt travel thing you guys do but even

that wasn’t enough of the audience so

you have to keep in mind to a certain

degree to that as long as the players

are engaged with the death and there is

the possibility within the group’s

belief system that may still convey

itself but I think there need though

there should be discussion about ways to

make higher-level D&D you know still

have a sting a lasting sting after death

which is why would this thing that you

were talking earlier with like you know

a finite level of death saves you can

take before you go is a really cool

possibility or variations to that but

for but also degrees of failure beyond

death I think is a big way to know that

and that’s kind of what we’ve done with

our campaign and and is to make sure

that whenever a failure occurs or even

if a character comes back from the dead

the narrative experience is so visceral

that it changes the way they look at the

world and how they interact with things

so there are lasting consequences to

their story based on that even though

they still lived you know there is an

effect that it’s had on their experience

but for players that don’t that haven’t

had a lot of experience with the game or

you know look to the rules to show them

how to implement that I can see it being

a very very hard thing and a lot of

questions I see come from the community

or like how do I at the higher

make death meaningful when it’s so easy

to avoid yeah I think it would be

trivially easy for somebody somebody

like you in your game to say okay

resurrection

you’re your own ninth level cleric now

or whatever and you can resurrect people

but there’s a price your character comes

back different right and there’s to be a

chart you have to roll on I remember

back in the day you lost up there used

to used to lose a point of constitution

every time every game direction and even

that which is so so what it’s so just a

number on a character sheet what does it

mean it’s not a zero narrative notion

well not zero but you know what I mean

like it was still this thing that had

been marked off and you were like right

there was this notion of this ticking

clock as you lost unrepairable

Constitution but there’s also the notion

that if you resurrection is there but

the price could be I’m a different

person now or the price could be my god

requires me to go on a quest right

that’s the price and that can be a

deeply narrative thing yeah I mean

that’s probably anything there there are

new things in place for the new campaign

to make things a little more intense

with can’t wait like I came with you to

play testing for me have a nice deal I

want I want this from the Dungeon

Master’s guide I want this from like

printed material in the game to be like

you don’t have to watch 17 different

twitch DMS to learn that you can make

your own variations of this stuff like I

would love to see more aggressive advice

about like like mold lady Andy did this

where it was like here is a basic

framework for if you want to make up

your own rules everything has a 1 in 6

chance of succeeding right spiral out

from there I think that there’s just so

much anecdotal GM extends that that I

feel like disservice is the the people

who are just like I went into a store I

picked up the game and now I’m playing

it

I want the books to say that I wanted to

say like here are some different ways

you can do it here are some frameworks

for building your own rules I mean

something you said my gun you’re I was

saying I was watching that that talk

you’re doing with Bart Carroll something

you said was that your idea of what a

game designer is is very very low right

like there’s the bar for entry to game

design is very low and I want I want to

see more of that in the mechanics I want

the game to create new game designers

more readily because I feel like it’s

weird that we keep having to give people

permission to like make up their own

for D and E which seems insane to

me yeah you know it’s one of those

things where

you know looking back into fifth we we

weren’t we’re always worried about

getting to medal like I said earlier

because we didn’t know there is a weird

sweet spot right it’s not like the first

thing you want to learn because

generally if one of the worst things you

can tell if someone who’s learning

something is okay so you do this now you

can do whatever you want right because

they don’t know the universe yet but we

are looking at you know like what would

that look like it with the audience of

do you need growing so large you know

it’s it’s significant large significant

ly larger than it’s been since at least

like the late eighties is there now more

room for like the the trade paperback

book just on how to be a good deal or

here’s just you know a guide to the

mechanics it’s the annotated thing I

have my I have a show on Tuesdays at

1:00 Pacific you know a plug but the

where I’ve been designing subclasses

right showing people okay here is I’m

gonna make a subclass for the warlock so

I’m gonna walk you through the Warlock

class here’s how the pieces fit together

you know here’s how a subclass okay now

that I have the core class here’s where

the subclass fits in now go through and

build it out and that’s very

specifically so we can start capturing

some of that advice both for the

community and then for us as we think is

this something that that should be a

product should this be in an expansion

at some point you know we just did santa

fires like what’s the sequel to zenith

ours is there one what does it look

right elminster guide to making your own

ass role-playing game rules it might be

a hard to stream that can tell mr.

doesn’t care about your Terms of Service

Matic the question I had for you you

talked about high-level plan having

access to resurrection what not now that

you guys have started a new campaign and

you’re dealing with the the low levels

where numbers are more swinging let’s

say we’re player death is maybe more

common because you only have you know 15

20 hp or whatever is that something you

kind of hinted at it and I’m not gonna

ask you to divulge the entire thing that

might happen or may not happen on the

show but is that something that went in

to kind of starting

paying tuned like well we might actually

have a player die this time around we

need to be ready for yes yeah and that

well in the last campaign we had a lot

of conversations about it and thankfully

lucky rolls I mean even talons character

in the last game when he had died had

pretty much decided that he wasn’t gonna

come back even if they tried to

resurrect him he’s like my story’s done

he’s fulfilled his goal he’s he wouldn’t

come back and the player surprised him

with some their developments that drew

him back in but for this game when we

were making the characters I was very

clear I’m like guys you’re squishy and

you’re Republic might lose a few people

you know if before the first years done

in this campaign so be prepared for that

some stories might not finish you know

and and we’ll we’ll see where it goes

from there I don’t want it to detract

from the story but at the same time I

don’t want to do a disservice to the

game and the tension that is involved

both for our players in the audience the

players want that the players aren’t

like don’t kill my character like I mean

it would suck but at the same time it’s

thrilling and at least give me a good

death if it does happen which is kinda

what we were talking about earlier so so

yeah it’s been a very open discussion

and just like any table with your

players we before you start a game you

need to set the ground rules need to

discuss what they can expect out of the

story you’re trying to tell how hard is

it gonna be you know what are the

focuses is it roleplay versus mechanics

is it strategy versus storytelling you

know is it a blend of the two and part

of that was being very clear across the

table players and myself that death is a

very real possibility and if it happens

you know it’s gonna be sad but you use

it to your advantage to make the end of

that good story

pass on what you can to the players that

survived and then start thinking up what

would be an interesting and unique new

personality you know hi you know I can

completely agree you know high death

rate games it but who’s the players to

develop their backstory as they play

right right like don’t sit down I mean

obviously you can if you want to but

don’t sit down the write a three-page

backstory yet allow yourself to discover

what your players backstory is so that

by the time you’re a fifth level or

maybe third level and it’s way more

likely that you’re gonna live to see the

end of the campaign at that point you’ve

got a more elaborate backstory and that

is it’s okay to start playing by rolling

stats picking race and class and just

going for and not spending

not spending half an hour right on your

background if that’s your the juice for

you go ahead but you don’t have to do

that I don’t know where I don’t know

where we we i I want to blame white wolf

because I love blaming a wolffish I’m

with you I don’t know I don’t know how

we got to a place where there was this

expectation that a level 1 character

meant anything to the world like well

first I was born in this village like

shut up I don’t care about your village

don’t cover your father’s sword you were

a level 1 fighter come back and talk to

me about your backstory when you get to

level 5 it’s a it’s a big part of the

appeal though I think especially with

EEE these days like I have a theory that

one of the things that drives D&D is is

we’ve seen games in we talked about

eSports earlier games are becoming more

and more competitive and I think they’re

coming becoming more and more

skill-based but III think for a long

time people turn to games for that

feeling of like hey I’m important I

matter and I can play overwatch in now

no I do not matter maybe not in the

grand scheme of things but in the course

of that singular game that you’re

playing

you definitely matter with yeah I can I

can totally drag you my team done right

but with the but but I think there is a

sense now what role playing games are

filling is they are very much

non-competitive like it’s very much nine

right I have to be like I was describing

to someone this idea that when I play

overwatch I can play tracer I love

playing tracer it’s really fun but you

know I’m not that great at it but still

thought I thought we were friends single

conversation about overwatch though Matt

reminding us that he’s in the game oh so

so when I pick tracer what I’m saying is

I want to be this like super daring you

know test pilot can travel through time

and I want to weave through the enemy

team and usually what happens is I

blunder into getting headshot I go

flying off the map or whatever but in

D&D and a role-playing game I can just

say okay my character runs 20 feet and

jumps through the air and shoots at the

enemy guide then then I activate my

ability to travel back in time and then

you roll the die and if you miss you

miss because the die said you missed and

if you hit you hit because the die sent

you hit and you feel like great but it’s

not an indictment on you as a person or

your skill it’s just okay like that

worked or it didn’t and you know the

game is kind of designed to like well

it’s harder to succeed against you know

the tougher foe or things like that but

you really have it almost automatic wish

fulfillment like the game is not saying

okay and ordered like we very much want

you to feel like I want to play an

awesome Archer okay great pick fighter

who’s the class it’s good at fighting or

Ranger the class that’s good at shooting

bows then pick the things that make you

better being an archer and voila right

it’s not hidden it’s like just right

there the expectation is voila but even

with a +7 you can roll one two three all

day long and your idea of yourself as

badass backflipping Legolas style bowmen

can be totally undermined by the chaos

plateau right where you’re just like I’m

a great Ranger no you are not learning

the game right away I think that’s the

first time player says I’m gonna be the

badass and then they walk into the first

fight and roll like you said the one two

three and you realize you’re just an

idiot and then that becomes the

character a lot of time yeah you can’t

fire blow to hit anything to begin with

kind of greats that backstory to begin

with right and what you rose it’s not

your fault it’s just the dice right like

you’re kind of okay I accept the dice

sometimes they break my way against me

and that’s just but it doesn’t say

anything bad about me it is i mean dice

are there to take all the blame for when

things go wrong I think that’s that

speaks to what what the king of

Kickstarter was saying that I’m not

gonna stop about about how like your

backstory is defined through the first

few levels of play right you can start

with a character that you do not care

about and don’t build a bunch of

backstory for and by the time your level

3 or level 5 you’re like I have an

understanding of this character because

of the things that happen to them right

like I just stopped using my short boat

because I couldn’t hit with it and then

I got a crit the first time you use a

crossbow I’m a crossbow man now that

nothing no mechanical thing has changed

but because of that crit you can you can

use the dice to take your character in

another direction yeah yeah I want to

kind of transition to the both Matt and

then we’ll transition in the next topic

go ahead I was gonna say that also

depends on the kind of player I find in

my experience there are some players who

with

some sort of a hook of their own

personal creation they have a hard time

finding interest or at least finding

some sort of active agency in this story

no matter who’s running the game and

what they’re finding I’ve had many

friends of DM and had a player at the

table that they just add into the

session when all right that’s not for me

because there wasn’t something holding

him in there that they felt you know

they had invested in so I I agree I

think it’s in for a lot of players

efficient more experienced players it’s

a really really fun way to kind of see

where it takes you but for a lot of

people out there who are new to the game

and are coming in because of watching

streaming because they’re invested in

the story and the characters when they

want to start playing they might be more

the lines of well I want to make a

character with the story preset then my

excitement at going to the table every

same we have a session is to see how

much more of my adventure I can unveil

how much more I can make get closer to

this goal I had decided my I might have

before we started playing right I think

that’s that’s perfectly reasonable thing

to want and to run a game for and in

fact I remember in the play test Mike

will correct me if I’m wrong you guys

described levels at least one and two as

being the apprentice levels right this

is this is like you’re you were

literally just a peasant a second ago

and so if you want that fourth edition

yes if you want that fourth edition

experience of your starting as a hero

start at their level there’s nothing I

mean apart from the fact that it’s not

immediately obvious how to do it there’s

nothing stopping you from starting at

third or fifth or in fact my campaign

that we’re gonna stream the chain of

mini rows the players start at fifth

level and they’re gonna they’re

encouraged to develop their own

backstories but you’re also gonna get to

watch them roll dice and generate their

character from scratch and that gives

them starting at higher level gives them

the opportunity to come up with a cool

badass backstory and be able to support

it with their character sheet yeah you

guys are kind of transitioned in the

next topic already without my help the

the levels of PCs and kind of the pacing

of encounters that I think one thing

that at least when it comes to streaming

definitely come to streaming just having

that number somewhere on the screen can

easily dictate DM says hey you see a

goblin in front of you the players know

and the audience knows their power level

is X here’s a goblin they can easily

take this goblin out but five seconds

later oh there’s a red dragon flying

over you run but they gotta get

out of here there’s no way they can

fight this right so with that said the

audience react the same way as the

players and they

want to see that red dragon over goblin

at the basic level but you can’t get to

that red dragon before you kill a

thousand goblins so there’s this weird

like tug that comes to what is the best

level when it comes to like streaming a

campaign is there a best level is there

an optimum level I kind of want to pose

that to Mike to start off with you know

what is that that best level range for

D&D what’s optimum so what we know from

looking at the odds from the research

we’ve done into the audience is that

people generally start at first level

and they played to somewhere from 5 to 7

then the campaign ends but typically

when the campaign ends within like a

week or two they have started a new

campaign at first level they’ll reach

about seventh level after about six

months then that campaign will end and

when we first got the neighbor like oh

my god everyone’s quitting we’re

hemorrhaging clarifiers it’s like no

people just keep starting over and over

again the big question is and we don’t

know I don’t know the answer right now

I’ll be here to see what everyone else

says in the panel is that people would

happily play to level 20 if they could

just find a dungeon master who’s stuck

around long enough to get them there

that whether it’s there especially the

audience got a lot younger we see a lot

more especially high school and college

age players they their schedules change

like they just can’t commit to something

that’s gonna be that long I also think

that realistically if someone’s to tell

you hey you should play D&D like oh cool

that sounds fun yeah and if you commit

to playing it Saturday I mean there was

the fourth edition Tomb of Horrors which

I actually quite liked and and would

still like to run where you could if you

wanted to in six to nine months take

characters from like fifth level to

eighteenth because it literally was like

here’s the tomb at this level and then

you skip you skip you could say here’s

chapter one of our campaign it goes from

third to seventh level and then we’re

gonna take a break and then we’re gonna

restart and advance the characters to

twelve level and say so what did you

guys Empire Strikes Back

write what happened between Star Wars

Empire Strikes Back you guys tell me

right well then in a very short period

of time we’ve gone from – yeah

that kind of stuff fits really well with

with streaming too because we expect

this episodic TV style seasonally cut

format of gameplay so you can be like

season one was everybody from level 1 to

3 and season 6 is everybody from level

18 to 20 and you can kind of skip the

middle bits because as long as you

actively choose to do recaps or stop and

say like alright this is the beginning

of season 6 let’s talk about what

happened you can you can do that I tend

to think of I tend to think of D&D like

a bit like listening to an album in that

the first three tracks of the album are

gonna get the most play it doesn’t

matter if they’re the best doesn’t

matter if it’s the most fun to be levels

one two and three that’s just the thing

people will will do the most and if you

want to get to you know when the levee

breaks you have to get through four

sticks and go in California right like

you you you have to get through that

unless you skip to it but the question I

guess becomes is it worth making people

get all the way there is it worth doing

all that play or do you think you can

have a decent game experience jumping in

at level 12 if you’ve never played D&D

before yeah I think if you’ve never

played twelfth is gonna be insane right

it’s gonna be so much stuff you’d

attract we’ve done I won’t say and it’s

rough putting people in at level three

and they’re just like yeah I do what I

can do what okay yeah yeah we had a lot

of guests throughout the last season

critical role who had never played the

indie before but with the campaign was

at level 12 level 15 or 16 and they came

on and so it was like trying to help

make a character based on their concept

that was simple enough and point out

like well these are your

bread-and-butter abilities just focus on

these type of thing and for the most

part it was a little confusing it wasn’t

as bad as I thought it would be but it

is a lot to throw at you and especially

if you’re if you’re gonna be playing

this ongoing you know your level

advancement assumes that you’re learning

your techniques and their synergies over

a period of time to jump six to ten

levels right it’s it’s preppy learning a

whole new character and that form a

streaming standpoint that can really

bogged down and slow down combat even

our players who are all actors and by no

means the most optimal strategic players

in the world you know have played all

the way up to level 20 and even they

were having a hard time remembering all

the things they could do and

should be multi classics and you’re

trying to figure out which might more of

a rogue this round I’m more of a paladin

what am i doing you know ain’t no he’s a

little unwieldy

no one’s chat Mercer so no one can be

chat we can all aspire to be yeah you

mentioned kind of the pacing of

encounters and I think that ties in to

the levels in terms of what’s optimum

you ran a campaign like you said from

what what did when critical role started

streaming up what was the starting level

for you guys doom it was around seven or

eight I think okay first start so you’ve

done seven two all the way to 1920 in

terms of like the pacing of that is it

and streaming it is it difficult to

always have a fight almost be like a set

piece rather than just like hey you’re

walking on the road here’s some goblins

or here’s an ox monster this is gonna be

an interesting discussion yeah Kovalev

had a few times I I grew up playing I’m

playing Final Fantasy so for me random

encounters I thought was part of the

role-playing game experience as I played

through the years I found that

occasionally doing random encounters you

know are things that weren’t tied to the

narrative necessarily could be fun for

players I found that the player

engagement was much stronger when the

when the battle had story implications

or was driving the narrative forward and

so for our game as you begin to stream

it if you look back at the early

episodes they were going it was a

classic dungeon crawler in the Underdark

they would encounter like a group of

ogres and things that a lot easier to do

at the lower levels higher level

creatures and the level abilities that

are around there tend to take more time

and so you begin to decide as a dungeon

master is it more worth it to have the

same number of battles before you get to

a boss encounter or do you want to just

focus on those you know handful of small

set-piece battles that feel more epic

for the players and in from a streaming

standpoint more interesting for the

audience as well yeah don’t even don’t

even get me started on the adventuring

day I did a poll I did a poll on Twitter

and that was kind of a I mean I’m sure

Mike remembers this or I just asked my

followers how many encounters do you

typically get through in an adventuring

day and in the tweet I said not a

session the between two

rests and like 60% of them the answer

was one one it’s always nothing

to do with online play that has nothing

to do with an audience that is that is

people in general Ike I think 1,700

people respond wasn’t like 20 people so

what seemed to me a statistically

significant number of people responded

saying and and by the way no one was

getting through like six or seven it was

like in the book these is eight I think

eight is that aid encountered six to

eight that yeah yeah right well

encounters in that group degree also

what encompassed you know skilled chat

like challenges of skill based

encounters we’re trying to break yeah

things that were outside of combat

encounters broken down into kind of this

amorphous thing but that’s also the

issue is when you’re reading the book

for the first time and it says eight

encounters a day you assume it means

well battle encounters because that

advice is in the how to take monsters

and building yeah that’s that’s maybe

why people think that yeah yeah but yeah

that’s definitely like there there has

to be some way to address not the action

economy but like basically the healing

and recovery economy when every battle

the players all can go supernova and you

know I think we all I have ideas for how

to address it I don’t know if they’re

gonna work we’ll see yeah it’s really

interesting because we see people most

players don’t really get beyond seventh

level in some ways you know I could

imagine us trying to really radically

redesign how high low how high levels

work and using that to flow back to how

how conceptualize the the account the

adventuring day and what that means at

one point in fourth edition development

we kind of had this idea there’s this

big argument there’s a huge Rao over

Encounters versus the day and should

everything reset at the end of every

fight and I never was a fan of like okay

at the end of the fight everything

resets because that to me felt like it

means every fight is the same volume

right there’s no change in the dynamic

it’s always all or nothing like the

fight had to either threatened to wipe

out the party or it wasn’t and there was

no middle ground and you had to really

work as a Dungeon Master to make the the

fights filled that yeah

where we ended up with Court of Swords

where was a deadly encounter long rest

deadly encounter long rest and it was

just that for the whole first 50

episodes yeah yeah and so on and what we

tried to it so in fourth edition we it

kind of it’s this idea I sort of

half-baked it never really got him

implemented but there was this idea of

like thinking how do you expand the

encounter to be bigger so that if you

were like you’re in a dungeon level it

the encounter is the entire level of the

dungeon and is there a way you can give

people a framework where the some danger

presented by that entire dungeon level

like can work out to essentially be kind

of like this giant battle so that if the

party draws aggro from everything in the

level like that can kind of work if

they’re smart and pick off one thing at

a time like that’s the smarter way to

play like and try to give DMS more

flexibility but it never 4/4 reaches

very weirds one of those things I’m play

tested very well but trying to translate

it into a system that other people could

run I mean that that’s right surgery

seems good to me like that’s how you

beat against the slavers right you just

run in a grow all the slavers in the

dungeon get them back to the entrance

and then just murder them there and then

you’re done and then you win Gen Con

somebody who has played competitive D&D

at tournaments and has won that point

when you consider that many encounters

per adventuring day it’s a lot of

responsibility on the dungeon master

trying me each of those small encounters

interesting enough with the players feel

like it’s still a worthwhile experience

otherwise you’re just throwing more hit

point bags at them just because the book

told you to and to make it seem like

they’re you’re expending their resources

in a meaningful way and I mean it’s

already a lot of pressure on the dungeon

master to prepare these games for their

friends and their players anyway so if

there is a way that we can continue

going forward to consider minimizing the

efforts or at least the pressure on the

dungeon master prepare so many unique

interesting encounters and they said

focus on the narrative bits and they the

set-piece battles and have ways that can

still expand player resources and still

make them feel like it’s a it’s a

challenge to get to these big battles

that would be a huge boon I think to

everyone playing the game because thing

is when you look when I think back to

doom playing doom back in the 90s like

you know that sort of style of

first-person shooter where I have my

health and there are a finite number of

health packs on this level

and if I screw up and use all the health

packs but still emit 1% health and still

have half the levels monsters running

around I screwed up I have to reload

yeah I’m done right food yeah so how can

you translate that to a tabletop game in

a way that and I think it’s doable to

matter like putting some time into it

but I think that might be a path forward

where where you’re thinking of it is

more of a flexible tool rather than

thinking of it as like this could be one

giant fight or this could be an entire

dungeons of balls worth of monsters or

you couldn’t break this up into like

whatever you’re traveling from point A

to point B and here are the four things

you have to deal with right here’s the

ambush and here’s the weird Oracle who

might attack you if you you anger her or

things like that and so and I actually

think at the end of the day that might

actually be a system that’s a lot easier

for especially beginning Dungeon

Master’s to understand because you’re

kind of telling them here’s your roster

like you know fill up your tank with

danger and then deploy that danger

across your map or whatever it is you’ve

got and now you’re good to go

yeah there are games that mechanically

do that right like I’m thinking of the

very short-lived Marvel heroic

role-playing game where the game would

build up doom cool and you can spend the

doom pool to be like normally this is

this is an encounter with like 10 Hydra

agents but I’m gonna spend two points of

my doom pool and it’s 10 Hydra agents

and I don’t know some sentinels because

whatever so you had a resource you had a

resource as a GM to be able to spend in

at the time you needed so if you were

like ok this is gonna be an easy

encounter it’s no big deal we’ll like

let them go through it I’m gonna keep

I’m gonna hold on to my doom pool but as

things get higher and you ramp up the

thing you’re spending your points to buy

those things and it wasn’t to giving the

GM permission to do that stuff it was

giving the GM a fuel tank to know how

much they had left exactly yeah

I was talking about guys man I think

that you know one thing I don’t know

what we were talking about is what is

the purpose of having multiple

encounters in an adventuring day you

know we’ve talked about and I really

like the idea and I think it’s kind of

natural I think we’ve seen Matt do it on

critical role the notion that a level of

a dungeon could be one battle right and

and and what he’ll do is he’ll say this

is kind of the the entrance of this

beginning middle and end and then that’s

it that’s the level of the dungeon

and I like that stuff I think you can

simplify it even more and make it more

dramatic and I think the players would

go for it but why do we have an

assumption that there should be multiple

encounters in adventuring day and is

there a way to make the game conform to

our expectation rather than changing our

expectations to conform to the game yeah

and one of the big barriers we have with

fifths specifically to trying to adopt a

different paradigm I use that and I’d

vent to like this we’re gonna synergize

our paradigm yeah and not and you meant

it like not in the major way either but

the child right now we have we have

short rest and long rest mechanics so

that actually is like a giant like you

would we’d have to be aware of that when

we’re so if we’re changing how to build

things that is like yeah the warlock

right yeah exactly

well it’s tough back in a short rest

there was a game and I’m gonna try this

by the way I’ve worked on this I’m gonna

try it for my next campaign so I think

people will get to see it succeed or

fail or somewhere in between more likely

where there was a game which I just

literally happened to have sitting next

to me that I actually quite liked the

Warhammer Fantasy roleplay from Fantasy

Flight maybe too many notes here Mozart

but it was still like they had this cool

thing of the party sheet and my idea of

how the party sheet would work was

different than their implementation but

I like the notion that here are the

rounds of combat right and so there’s

you get this sense that there’s a bound

on how long a battle can last thank God

all right something’s gonna happen

toward the end that’s gonna make it so

one game Windsor or the other team loses

but also I like that notion that you

could have the party sheets say like

listen if this is the second encounter

in the day then on turn three everybody

gets this thing right yeah I know like

action points system from fourth edition

on the 13 count of the day on the fourth

encounter and you would literally have

these things marked on the thing like

hey hey if week if we press on then that

means on the on you know on turn two in

the next battle we get to do this cool

thing and people would be like yeah and

then you would have you have this less

less of a sense of well we’ve been

fighting for 18 seconds now we need to

rest for 24 hours yeah it’s not a good

stamina ratio if you

I’ll see tomorrow in 4th edition I

literally watched what the what was said

in the players hamburger the DMS guide

happened at the table where the players

were like guys if we press on we get an

action point and I just feel like if I

think there are more interesting ways I

think there are more flavorful ways to

take that same mechanic and the point so

each each battle the players like hey

should we press on because if we do we

get cool thing like that shredder

because of what we’ve had to do for our

game a lot of times is I just had to

think of consequences for them not

pushing oh yeah every once again puts

more pressure Dungeon Master you have to

have a carrot and stick

exactly so if there’s a way that

implement something like that some sort

of benefit to get to the players wanting

to continue for that would be tremendous

anyway you see you see these kinds of

mechanisms represent in a bunch of

different ways in varying degrees of

success or like sometimes there are

systems that are like okay we’re gonna

count up and every round you get a

plus-one everybody gets a plus-one to

their attack and yeah yeah and that just

feels that kind of thing just feels like

okay like by the time you’re around six

you’re killing everything in one hit

it’s just because we’re all bored of

this and we’re gonna move on it doesn’t

escalate the fiction it just sorta makes

it go away quickly but there certainly

needs to be a balance somewhere between

the fictional stuff the like if you

don’t finish this fight in six rounds

then you know the the train runs over

the goblin princess super pulp that’s

India yeah that’s a classic polish which

D&D is built the skeleton of D&D is pulp

fantasy it’s yeah oh yeah that kind of

stuff so yeah perfectly an perfectly

perfect Ludo narrative harmony yeah and

that was some of the stuff in 1.40 we’re

talking with this idea like you know how

can you structure the encounters they’re

more interesting as more dramatic we had

a lot of ideas built in like these never

got implemented but we had concepts like

you know the more you cast a spell the

better better you get at it during the

course of a day right so if I start Ken

if I’m a fire mage and I’m channeling

fire then I start getting this halo

effect that starts building up and so

now I from miking access I can’t access

my higher level stuff until I use my

lower level stuff like I know you’re not

the person who acts – that idea was the

coast no no

no egos that’s a great idea we just

didn’t have now that was robbed pain so

I had a lot of that stuff and I’ve ever

worked with him on it and he had a lot

of really funky ideas to recharge that’s

we call them the recharge mechanics yeah

but it just we ran out of runway I mean

that’s kind of the story of for eating a

lot of ways is running out of runway as

you’re trying to get the plane up in the

air so but but it’s still something I

think about sometimes like you know what

the warlock would it be cool to say okay

if you read as you reap souls for your

master then your masters please so

that’s when you start yes it would be

cool 5yz extensible enough to be able to

to survive that kind of I mean we’re

looking look at the DMS guild right like

people are making things that show that

they have a clear understanding of how

5e works it’s a framework you can build

things onto but if you’re not aware of

the DMS guild if you’re not at that

level there is still like this kind of

vast empty space we’re like well why

doesn’t the game already do this and for

me that the thing is getting people from

the here’s the core books and here’s the

advance like you’re making your own

and selling it on the Internet it’s that

middle space that I want to see the

bridge yeah yeah yeah and you know by

the way this is literally I’m thinking

about this for my players in my next

game while we’re talking you don’t have

to solve the game you only have to solve

your players so if mike says something

like hey wouldn’t it be cool if the fire

mages stuff gets blah blah blah you

don’t have to sit there and come up with

that’s cool how would that work for

every class and every specialty just do

it for your characters right right ad

hoc it as you go right yeah and and the

players that will help you they will

have they will help you they will love

that idea you don’t have to solve the

whole you don’t to solve the players

handbook you only have to solve the

characters of the table yeah like for

Travis’s character the new campaign is a

warlock and based on these kind of a set

piece battle you know smaller encounter

numbers we’ve seen in the previous

campaign that was a worry I had and we

had this conversation Covell of my place

where you know oh I don’t want him to

feel shafted we had a short rest

mechanic not being as effective if this

is how many encounters are running on an

adventuring day so like I’m toying with

a few ideas in the campaign to have like

a trade-off where the ability where you

can you know use an action to sacrifice

hit dice equal to his level to get a

spell slot back and ways to kind of you

know balance it a little bit just a

tailored to dice character I love

yeah I like I’ll be seeing more cool

ways to sacrifice it dies yeah so I’m

twenty mechanics there but mostly how it

plays out but I think like you said

tailoring to the player is an easy way

to begin that Trek yeah we’re not having

to worry about an across-the-board

release to a community and hope

everybody’s happy with it or not you

know shooting on you ready for your

design yeah just the person at the table

yeah and you know that and if they’re

happy then usually the group will be

that comes at the end of the campaign

when they sell the rule book right right

the fact that people can monetize their

campaign right now means we we are in

some kind of paradise I mean we’ve come

with hats off to Wizards of coast for

doing the kind of valve esque very steam

like Dungeon Master’s guild I’m super

happy that they do these come poll we’ve

come full circle right cuz that’s how

Dean D was Oh Dean right like like Gary

and Dave made the game and then

everybody’s like thank you Gary thank

you Dave here’s my better version of

your stupid game I call it crunch and

it’s a dollar for my zine and I’ll send

it to you from my basement and there was

no there was no industry it was just

people making a people for Andy yeah

yeah and it worked be a vengeance yeah

do you think anyway the idea to kind of

expand on that a little bit the idea of

if you’re going to stream a show taking

risk like Matt was just describing in

terms of adding things or both Matt’s

were describing adding things to the

characters that’s only specific to your

campaign that might not work for the

larger audience but it works for the

show do you think that’s something that

more streams should take into account to

make them unique and stand out to other

campaigns where it’s not just like

here’s another campaign at level three

we’re gonna go into this dungeon and

fight some colds it’s it’s here’s a

wizard that like Colville was saying

that you know has fire coming around his

head the more he casts fire spells etc

said are like should should they try to

be unique in that sense I design and

design in public is terrifying right

look if you if you’re like alright let’s

say say I’m like I have a player and

they’re like I kind of like I like some

of these classes but they I don’t like

all of them

and I would like to play something

that’s kind of like this but there isn’t

one of those in the in the game and you

was did you like okay cool well I’m

gonna do this thing and we’re gonna make

this class for you we’re gonna play it

you have to endure every single episode

people in the audience being like this

class is unbalanced you’re an idiot you

don’t know how to design you don’t

understand fifth edition why did you do

this just play a ranger just play a

warlock just play a fight or whatever

there you’re gonna get that feedback

whether you ask for it or not it’s like

it’s like Steam greenlight right this is

the like it’s not done so every day is a

play test and people some people really

like watching play test some people love

tuning into a thing before it’s done

without being able to see like what is

this class gonna be like when it’s

finished but you have to accept that

mostly you will keep it up

people will notice and hate it and it

takes work to do that play testing in

secret is much safer than playing in

front of a thousand people I’m gonna say

something I might by the time I’m done

with this paragraph I may have talked

myself out of it

but I think I think that there is

something virtuous about running a game

in front of people on stream and busting

out your own experimental house rules

because you’re showing everyone this is

how it works bro this is it is all about

it’s all about trying and failing okay

so about it’s baseball

it’s not basketball it’s about if you if

you get a hit one out of every three

times a bat you’re one of the greatest

players that’s ever lived right that’s

its get up and give it a shot I part of

me thinks that it is virtuous to try

that and if that means listen if those

people are complaining at all the whole

time they’re engaged they’re complaining

and they’re that’s that’s their level of

engagement is and I have people every

video I upload somebody goes I really

hate the way you you talk so fast and

I’m like I’m pretty I just respond I go

I’m pretty happy with the way the video

in 99% of feedback I never sent of

feedback is I would have done it

differently phrased as you die

correct but that’s those people that are

kind of shouting out into the into the

cave and all you hear is their echo is

coming back that those people that’s

their level of engagement and it’s up to

you as the person streaming I guess this

is we’re getting to like streaming

advice which by the way I am NOT the

expert on I’m only stream like 20 or 30

hours it’s it’s up to you to figure out

how

I gonna survive as a human being with

you no bleeding on the keyboard in front

of people and then being criticized it’s

up to you to figure out where you draw

the line in engaging with your audience

what yeah what’s it I think I think it’s

also the audience to you right like I

know from my experience this isn’t

streaming but with panels it shows like

Gen Con wherever that there is

definitely like a if we were of a panel

and tell you the next product we get a

billion people to show up if we do a

panel and it’s like we’re gonna give you

advice on how to be a good DM we get a

bunch of people showing up when you do

something it’s more like here’s like the

tech the technical side of game design

you get a smaller audience now it’s an

engaged audience right but it is smaller

right I think there are a lot of people

so it really depends if the audience is

showing up for like I want to watch a

cool story and the mechanics start to

get in the way like where it is like it

is about the class that’s not

functioning or that’s too good yeah

there is I have found that the people

who care about mechanics really care but

it is a subset it’s maybe like Twitter

side of the people you know I thought

about the number of people you might be

alienating with your noodley nonsense

right because they showed up for the

characters in the drama over the course

of this discussion I’ve realized that it

might be in the best interest if you are

going to stream to just do the most

basic thing because more people are

gonna be able to relate that because

they’re playing the most basic thing

themselves yeah I mean that’s that’s

that that does sound like good advice to

me but I know that for me I can’t I

can’t raise it I’m not gonna curtail my

own game designer proclivities sure and

I’m gonna be busting stuff out and we’re

gonna see it fail wise from from a

perspective of like marketing your

stream as a as a product to be consumed

the differentiation between you and

what’s in the players handbook can be a

draw for the audience right like if you

if you can say my campaign setting is

really different and these are the ways

in which it’s different or I’ve changed

some classes or we’ve thrown out

alignment we’re using this other thing

or I’m doing a different XP system there

is a subset of the audience who will

tune in to be like oh this is really

interesting how maybe I can do this

maybe this is a different thing that I

could implement and keep this it does

require that you you have an idea of

what that’s going to be and are willing

to yeah that’s true through it as you

build it a non-trivial amount of every

stream ever has been people arguing

about the rules and looking things up

right so that’s that’s

that’s that’s part and parcel of of D&D

there’s no way around it it can be

minimized but if you’re gonna be if

you’re gonna be sitting around argue

about the rules anyway isn’t it more

interesting to be talking about your

rules that you made up than it is the

ones that everybody already kind of

knows yeah well I think I think it’s

also tootin that not worrying I mean

obviously if you if you were if you’re

relying on the audience size of your

stream for your income then this is a

different discussion or just how you

want to look at it but I know sometimes

it is easy just look at well how can I

maximize the number of people watching

and build from there like in the

tabletop role-playing game space that is

something that has always been weird to

me coming into the industry in the late

90s there was I don’t know how many

times I’ve heard people say things like

well I was going to design a

science-fiction game but people told me

that those don’t sell so I didn’t kind

it’s like but like you’re just like

you’re like a saw Fringe why you doing

this just for fun right like yeah like

why do you care right it was a mistake

for you to think that anything was gonna

sell so do what you want you’re saying

like a 500 copies versus a thousand like

you know and now maybe but it’s just one

of those things that has always been

interesting to me like you know I think

there is a culture and role playing

games that is really worried about like

did you how big was the event at Gen Con

like how big was your booth like how

many people showed up and it I think it

gets this weird it’s not commercialism

it’s almost more like but the prestige

of it and you know it’s something that I

think has hurt the development of

role-playing games because we do have to

kind understand that like you’re gonna

get a lot of people to buy a game and

just to consume it versus want to

understand why it’s designed the way it

is sure and that it’s okay that we don’t

it doesn’t always have to be about

maximizing that that number that’s yeah

that’s what’s that’s not so great about

this sort of small pressed game design

space is that it at this point doing a

game that you only sell a hundred copies

of and then you leave it up behind and

move on to your next thing isn’t going

to bankrupt you right like you can run a

small Kickstarter you can do the thing

you can be like here’s my weird game of

this one weird thing that this game does

it’s an experiment some people like it

you move on you do another thing the

it’s not the like you have to work on it

for 10 years buy 10,000 copies of it

from a printer by the booth of Gen Con

sell 100 copies and then just like cry

into your beer for the rest of your life

we’re not in that space anymore like

exploited spray and experimentation

across the board is so much easier now

yeah yeah it’s one thing I think that

has really held role-playing games back

for a long time I think is changing but

for ages it was well you know you think

of if you wanted to write a novel you

just wrote it right and if you wanted to

publish a role if you want to make a

role-playing game it’s like well you’ve

got to write it you’ve got to get the

gen con’ booth you’ve got a print if you

have to get the art like the barriers to

entry were we’re kind of crazy you’re

right and it’s and I think there’s still

perceptions of those but I thinking that

is something that’s especially the new

audience coming in I think that’s really

changing I want to go back to something

he said when we were talking about rules

because I might not ever get a chance to

ask this question again

how much do you see Merle’s it Wizards

people asking questions or arguing with

rules because of what happened on shows

that were streamed is that like an

everyday occurrence where something

happens like well so-and-so did this on

their stream and they’re obviously wrong

you verify no we actually don’t see much

of that like I know personally myself I

have anyone asked me about hey this

happened in the stream know what might

be happening and we are a little bit

aware of this I might just get asked a

question like and we Crawford I

definitely know this because they will

definitely do like ask mom and ask dad

kind of like hey you know so we’ll we’ll

have people like often if they’re doing

it if they’re trying to prove that

they’re right they don’t want us to know

it’s part of an argument but it is

usually the most common cases they will

ask Crawford a question I mean yes and

then ask the other person and then go

well Jeremy said this there are four

core rulebooks for DNA now right there’s

the players handbook there’s the monster

manual there’s the Dungeon Master’s

guide and there’s Jeremy Crawford’s

Twitter account and that’s just that’s

where all the rules come from yep how

much for good or ill expand a little bit

how much internally are you guys seeing

what happens on other streams or I guess

the basis question is do you guys watch

streams to see what should be done about

the game for future updates or anything

like that

oh yeah no because we at me we’ve got

our own

we run right now and that might be a

slate expanding it definitely does

because this goes back to when we made v

we were really aiming it at new players

and the play test was all about hey

existing players are we gonna piss you

off and luckily with the answer was the

opposite yeah this is great but and I

think we kind of time to touched on this

earlier we are now really starting to

understand the culture around the game

and I think in a theoretical 6th edition

or the next book that looks kind of like

you know the rules expansion you would

see more stuff that is almost you know

in that meta mechanic here’s how to make

your game function better here’s how to

think of things in a way that might be

clearer and easier and make the game

smoother for you as opposed to just like

here Mechanics for our ships you know or

like here’s 20 new prestige whatever

pursue special subclasses things like

yeah because I think like that that was

actually the point which I knew the

audience had really changed with when we

tried to play test Presley’s classes and

people overwhelmingly hated them and it

was fascinating right coming in from

third you like no way right people love

these things and overwhelming like and

we got so many comments people were just

like why are you adding this to the game

it makes no sense like I choose my class

I choose my race then at some point I

choose my subclass then I’m done like

why would I then make another class

choice yeah it’s weird

and first of all you figure out what

prestige class you’re gonna be at a teen

level then every time you get a level

you’re not making any decisions at all

because you made them all at first level

I mean well first and it’s so it was

interesting to see that the culture of

the game that’s why I knew like we had

definitely changed things like there was

a sea change like because just we saw so

little support for the concept and again

just a lot of baffled again now people

have been with the game since third

we’re like hey this is great

why are you gonna implement it and I

think it was like only like 30-something

percent positive now keep in mind for us

like 50 percent positive is like oh

that’s that’s not good right like we’d

have a lot of people most players aren’t

like hyper analyzing their rules look

that sounds cool they just check yes I

like it but I mean we we we calibrate

them you know for like a hard

but the but yeah seeing that but the

percentage that low was just I think

it’s the single worst rated thing we’ve

ever play tested to be a subset of fans

and I’ve seen this that that feel like

fifth edition is a step backwards that

complexity is good more complexity is

better and that any attempt to

incorporate new players by reduction of

complexity is like a mistake that you’re

betraying the core foundations of what D

D is so by the time we get to like

twelfth edition it’s gonna be traveler

and no one will be able to flip it

anymore what can we just jump straight

to that that’s an interesting point I

wonder I wonder if like it’s funny

because D and D 5 is already it’s a

pretty complex game like if you don’t

assume everything about D and Eve you’re

just like I like playing minecraft it’s

like this is super crazy complex I

wonder if there’s not a way to kind of

or even reason to introduce a concept of

prestige classes back into the game

somehow because I definitely love that

idea that um you know there’s lots of

eldritch Knights out there but I’m maybe

the only boy this is the thing that I

think is interesting about the the DMS

guild and the idea generally of having

like an SR D or opening your game up to

group development is that the first

thing that any community will do when

you open your game up to being developed

is they will ruin it in every way you

actively chose not to ruin it when you

made you in the first place yeah all

those things that you’re like this is

gonna be a terrible idea let’s cut it

that’ll be the first thing someone in

the community will make right but that

that’s why we do that right so that the

core development of the game can

continue you can continue to creative

directed in the way you want and if

people really want perceived classes

someone can make the PDF introduces them

and they can make X amount of money

where X is the number of people that

want to buy that but the game itself can

retain a like a purity of vision in the

sense of like this is still the D&D that

that is the core set of the rules I have

a question for Matt do you ever when

you’re working with your players on

their characters and you’re listening to

all the kind of stuff they want to do

and you’re thinking about how to do it

do you ever consciously decide you know

what I’m gonna try to find a way to do

this just with the players handbook

because even though I’m at

could come up with some cool thing I

don’t want to deal with the people

watching or do you just say no screw

that I’m gonna like 100 let’s go this is

great no no III generally just one cuz

primarily we’re still playing the game

for ourselves and then everyone’s a

challenge you know the players enjoyment

I think is what will engage an audience

more than anything as long as we’re

happy as players ultimately doesn’t

matter if you couldn’t cocked some crazy

what a prestige classes are you know for

Liam’s guard for Caleb if Liam thinks

this is awesome then first of all who

cares what the audience things at that

point but I will tell me I don’t they a

whole bunch of them will like it right

because Liam is engaged with it and he’s

excited by it yeah well like for

instance the blood hunter I never set

out to design anything I’m not a game

designer by trade at any means but I we

ran a one-shot for Vin Diesel for this

one / promo for his witch hunter movie

and like can you make him his witch

hunter character it’s like I guess and I

threw something together haphazardly for

him and then it was this overwhelming

community request of like can you

release the rules for whatever he played

I’m like you aren’t any class the

community wants to see easels class I

don’t have one so I guess I’ll cobble

something together but I don’t want to

call it common comments I get in my

videos is when I talk about something I

do at my table people are like that

sounds cool how do you do that yeah I’m

like I don’t I just told you how I did

it that was it that was the whole thing

there was no there’s not a secret tome

where I’ve got that’s you saw the whole

thing just you know there’s not you you

believe in yourself you can do it just

make it up as you go you can see like

when I started the class it was awful it

was I was still learning I was still

learning the balance in the end the the

design of the game and like every

iteration was me releasing it publicly

being lambasted and set on fire and

going okay I see what I did wrong thank

you for the intense feedback but the

feedback nevertheless and you know it’s

just I’ve learned a lot as I progress

and that’s how all any of us do you

start and you create something that

sounds like it’s fun and interesting and

and unique to your game and then you try

it out and it will succeed in some ways

it’ll fail in others and you’ve updated

and learn from that you know and that’s

it’s a scary thing to throw things out

there like you said earlier you know

play test

thing live like that can be a very scary

thing but if it’s something you want to

do and you’re passionate about then I

think that’s more important than being

conscious about the audience because

that’s what the audience the audience is

there because they want to see people

engaged there when I see you as a

Dungeon Master having this cool idea and

get excited and then if the players are

excited by it then you want that that’s

that’s victory I’m gonna read this

comment from twitch ad it says way to

throw Vin Diesel under the bus mat in a

battle between Vin Diesel and bus I know

who I’m putting my money on so to jump

over we’re kinda all over the place

because there’s so much to talk about

but I do want to hit on the point of you

know experience in how it shapes play

and Matt I think you’re very and Adam we

switched quarter swords to be narrative

style but I want to talk on in the

aspect of streaming do you both agree

that narrative style is the best way or

the way that you’re playing right now on

your streams respectively for D&D in in

my in my experience there’s there’s in

in regards to like do you play the game

as much like it is written ignoring the

fact that you have an audience to cater

to there’s basically two ways to split

it or there’s the people who want the

game as it is and there’s people who

want the characters and the game is

secondary and if you tried to do a show

that was up your primary business source

it was a primary source of your income

you try to do a show that was just we’re

playing by the rules we don’t care what

chat likes or doesn’t like we’re gonna

play as if they weren’t here you would

not be able to succeed like there are

people who are like that but the

audience size is not enough to be

successful I think that most people tune

in to watch the characters do things and

to get attached to the characters and

the rules are there to add drama and add

chaos and move the narrative in

different directions but mostly people

are there because they like the the

characters first and foremost yeah I

mean that quart of swords was that

experiment for us to be like we’re just

doing we’re just doing the thing and

we’re only going to play by the rules

and it’s gonna be hard mode D&D and

characters die all the time and we saw

like the the feedback

was there were some people who are like

yes this is great I love it keep playing

the indie and hardcore mode but more

than two-thirds of the audience were

like I’m getting fatigued like I’m

getting tired I need to attach to the

characters and you can’t you can’t keep

taking them away from me at random like

this or I’m gonna stop watching

I want Mercer to answer this but we’re

going to Colville afterwards because his

facial expressions are too good not to

give an answer works for us now we’re

talking like mechanics of experience and

character advancement yeah yeah just

like in terms of narrative style versus

combat right I I am it depends on the

table really I find experience was very

important for a lot of my gaming years

when you had players at the table that

felt that experience points were a

quantitative way of showing that they

were doing good it was course they have

succeeded yes yeah it’s a scoreboard and

and also to make sure that there wasn’t

an unfair unbalance if a player couldn’t

be there at the table there was a kind

of a there was as much of a congealed

unit especially when a game started

unless your group of friends and you’re

all like excited to be there and help

each other out it wasn’t a huge deal but

if you had people from different walks

of life and different groups coming

together to be kind of a shitty thing

we’d be like hey how come we’re at the

same level he’s been gone for three

weeks it’s you know that would

come up a lot I find the whole fair it’s

not fair game was in the air stuff

exactly I find that that that is less of

an issue the older you get and the more

the kind of the community matures a bit

as a whole and for me I started our last

campaign was experience-based and I have

I have I still had this huge excel chart

that it’s just a nightmarish anomaly

over five years of our campaign ripe an

individual character experience and like

you know who got better bits for

character moments and I was keeping

track of every campaign and it was just

so much bookkeeping for a for a party

and a group of friends that I realized

didn’t care and so with the new campaign

I was like can we just do away with the

experience points and make it a

narrative based level advancement anyway

that’s an option yes yes okay let’s do

that and I mean we’re trying it out now

for the first time and I’m already

loving it so I think I think it’s a

great way to do it but you have to

ensure that the table is excited for it

and won’t consider that a point of

contention it’s it’s really important to

remember to the that there’s a secondary

for

you know you and I form an eye talking

about streaming games there’s a

secondary player incentive right like if

you’re playing at your table you have

like the group is having fun and you’re

getting experience points as like

explicit and implicit kind of rewards

but there’s also the like is the

audience digging what we’re doing and

that in a lot of ways can override like

do we care about experience because if

if I’m in a campaign and I’m like no I

love experience points because they let

me know I’m winning at D&D and I’m

winning harder and faster than everyone

else I’m playing with but if I’m

streaming that game that’s secondary to

am I making my character in a way that

people like to watch right am I getting

people to view are they tuning in are

they telling me like your characters

awesome or they making fan are they

doing the thing because that’s a bigger

priority for a stream than like winning

D&E so there is there is that additional

thing that most people won’t get that

won’t happen in most campaigns mr. king

a Kickstarter you’re doing a show pretty

soon because the king of Kickstarter are

you gonna do things that Kickstarter was

for us yeah getting studio space so we

could stream our next game exactly are

you gonna go narrative we gotta go

combat you can try to mix it were you

well I definitely think we’re gonna use

milestone XP if that’s what you’re

talking about right yeah I’m old enough

yeah I’m old enough that I remember when

not only did you get XP for clean

monsters you also got XP for gold

yeah and when I posted that on Twitter

or my subreddit people’s many people

literally didn’t understand what I meant

they thought like you spent you spent

your gold shop and you just got a

thousand XP I mean split with the party

and you up and you got the gold pieces

there was no so I and that I’m a big

believer and I think this may be a

philosophical difference between me and

a lot of other modern Dungeon Master’s

is I’m a big believer in if you have six

players there’s a good chance you have

six different motivations why are the

why are those people there it’s very

like running a company all your

employees are there for different

reasons no two employees are created

equal it’s up to you is the folk the

person behind the screen to understand

why is this person here why is this

person here my player Lars likes getting

XP he’s the guy at the end of this like

we killed these monsters how much are

they worth

it’s not my place to tell him that is

that is a primitive way to think you

should be more enlightened you should be

caring only about advancing the story

this gets

back to the whole adventuring day thing

I come from an era where you measured

your progress I think we talked about

this last dream and how many rooms you

made it through right but I don’t think

that way anymore I still have some of

that in me I still now think more in

terms of of what did we achieve we found

something out right we we stopped

something from happening all right we

may be advanced the narrative somewhat I

also so I think that player players it

should be okay if the the choose for you

is we threw the ring in a Mount Doom we

saved the world a plus or I found a lot

of gold and just we fought a dragon and

got a whole bunch of gold a plus those

are both totally valid as far as I’m

concerned I also remember playing I

played champions I ran a Champions game

every week for three years and you only

ever got like one experience point in a

given session because that’s how their

XP work and you spent it and after a

little while I just stopped giving XP

and no one noticed and that’s the il-6

that’s the el6 style of play right you

hit six level in D&D is a very third

edition kind of old-school way of

playing you hit six level and that’s it

that’s that’s Dan lock-in you’re locked

in at that point and people like that a

lot of people like that so there are a

lot of options I do plan on using

milestone XP and I’ll tell you why

because I don’t I don’t got time I did

my time in the third edition time I did

my time with spreadsheets where I’m like

okay this character is it’s just crazy

if you’ve never played third edition

Craig is third level and Dave is fourth

level that means these Craig got more xp

for these goals even though they’re both

in the same but he was lower level than

Dave so that means he was fighting

tougher tougher goals so he got you had

to do all this math and Ferg

I don’t know man like five or eight

years or however long that game lasted I

did that every week didn’t even think

about it it was awful it was literally

like we had to bust out the hole it was

bad to crowdsource it the players had to

all help and we all had our calculators

out and stuff like that but we took it

for granted we didn’t even consider it

and I am like I’m too old for that now

all of that is about buy-in at the

beginning of the campaign because if you

don’t have that conversation to go with

your metaphor from before the you end up

with a group where Frodo wants milestone

xp for throwing the ring into Mount Doom

Sam wants xp for expressing his

characters beliefs about Frodo

and Boromir wants to know how much XP

Sauron is worth but you can have you can

have that conversation at the beginning

to be like these are the things that you

will be rewarded for in play is

everybody okay with that and if if

Boromir is like no I want xp for every

goddamn mark I kill either Boromir needs

to get on board or you can be like cool

Boromir you get shot to death thanks for

playing

that’s Faramir you’re on board yeah

Tolkien talks about that session in the

making so the yeah I think that there’s

fewer things that we can do as Dungeon

Master’s to make our lives happier I

make our players happier than set

expectations at the beginning and if you

tell your players what you’re up to

ahead of time hey I got this crazy idea

they will get excited that you respected

them enough to bring them into the

process and they will play along with

your crazy ideas even if it’s not the

thing that they were hoping for

initially yeah mic hearing all this and

kind of I would make maybe it’s too much

in saying this but with the rise of kind

of milestone XP thanks to streaming is

it something that you guys will weigh

heavily in the next book or next update

etc where you put it right next to kind

of combat XP or will combat XP kind of

always be the the main focus for the

rule book as it work it is a really

interesting question and I would not be

surprised if like in a theoretical 6th

edition or even in some update that the

sort of quest XP you know like hey if

you click if you rescue this guy like

you can imagine from the starter set

there’s the adventure where begins

you’re you’re heading to to town and

this guy gets kidnapped get to a rescue

em if the bender just said it might even

say this I can’t remember haven’t looked

at it in a while like okay if the

players rescue the guy and escape the

caves they are now second level like

just that straightforward but you know

it’s funny hearing all this I’m kind of

like having said contrarian note rising

give me like my next campaign would I

want to run I had this entire thing not

figured out I want to run a campaign

where it’s like okay every week you guys

get like two to four hours to play and

every week the dungeon levels up so if

you guys don’t get enough stuff done to

level up your characters you’re just

hosed you’re gonna fall of it

every game everyone yeah yeah I just do

that right every game every game I run

is the clock is always ticking and if

the players don’t proactively try to

stop the bad guys that means those bad

guys are leveling up and getting better

yeah so I love I love that as a table

focused thing like I think people love

darkest dungeon they love torchbearer

yeah there are games that are like be

good or die right and you it goes back

while we’re talking before about player

skill like you get better at clearing

the dungeon faster getting further on

any given session you know pushing one

or two more rooms before you go back to

town but speaking from experience I

don’t know that that for us like that

doesn’t work for a stream yeah yeah

because the let’s do it again next week

the audience starts to suffer yeah the

audience starts to suffer when they fail

because it I think that people want that

to be the consequence they want it to be

brutal they want it to be like if you

die you die and everything is gritty and

horrible but they forget they forget is

it like cool alright well you’re gonna

be first level six or seven times while

you learn this no like oh this room

again more kobolds it’s like okay but

that’s the structure of play so it’s

yeah I think it can be really really fun

for sure the idea of like fronts or

clocks advancing as you play but but if

you’re trying to make it an art form to

be consumed by non players you you have

to be very careful about how to pace

that yeah I will say that we’re in

reference to the earlier stuff about the

difference between the player who wants

XP for monsters and the player who wants

to throw the ring in the Mount Doom I

think you can make Boromir happy if at

the end of that session you say okay you

guys killed all the goblins so you get

this extra quest XP right and that way

he feels like oh great actually does

does he really need to keep track of

every individual goblin I bet not I bet

he would be happy with that little like

you did you you didn’t let any goblins

get away here yeah the solution the

solution we found to that problem in

court of swords was turning milestones

over to the players so the players come

up with goals for their character they

say I want to kill all the goblins

doesn’t want to steal the ring from

Frodo and I want to go back to my home a

hero right and the GM assigns like I

will assign a value to those be like all

right so killing all the goblins

probably a medium goal still

ring from Frodo is gonna be hard and

ever returning home at all is gonna be

deadly but if you pull it off you get a

bunch of experience instead of the the

GM a screwing or obfuscating those goals

and being like oh you did a goal check

you just turn it over to the players and

the players will tell you what they want

to do so that in the next in the next

session you can yeah in the next session

I can build I can say like if JPS

character wants to learn about a certain

NPC I know that’s a flag that JP is

waving saying please include this NPC

more so that I can interact with them

that’s interesting because I my I put

put a big doctor in front of my players

I think its bits online somewhere and

said hey these are the campaigns I’m

interested in running next what do you

guys want to play and they picked the

black company game they picked the

mercenary company game and I told them

explicitly the hook in order to enjoy

this you’re gonna have to want you have

to buy into the idea that you care about

fulfilling the contract in those days

the black company was in service – right

and that notion that we do what we say

we will do no matter what our team

literally signs a contract to do that

well there is your milestone stuff

okay guys this is you’re gonna if you

complete this you’re gonna get this feat

you’re gonna get this that near thing

you’re gonna get these mechanical and

narrative rewards and tie it all into

the characters and the team and the

decisions they make of players because

then when they look at a given contract

they’re gonna be like there are good

rewards here but we’re all gonna die all

right right and that’s a great narrative

great player choice dramatic player

agency all that good stuff yeah I’m sure

the final topic and Walt spend too much

time on this but the idea of you know

skills in a game fluidity element that

is to expand on that better players are

just gonna play faster and it’s more fun

to watch because they’re not fumbling on

their rules and I think we’ve

experienced this on court of swords Matt

you’re kind of going through this right

now with everyone playing new characters

for the first time and seeing how those

skills work is it does it but who’ve

someone who’s going to stream their game

to know their character inside and out

or is it better to learn alongside with

the audience so that the audience also

knows what’s available like where do you

guys sit on that I I personally feel it

depends on the type of audience you’re

trying to draw in because I mean most of

my players

the last campaign was their first time

playing role-playing game ever and they

we messed up rules all the time

you know as much as you know keepeth got

for you know not keeping track of

all the druid spells and all druid forms

at all times grog who is a barbarian

forgot his extra rage damage often you

know like it sometimes happens when

you’re caught up in the moment you

forget things and some people would

complain and be frustrated and angry

that there are suboptimal players but

we’ve got a larger response people

saying it made me feel better to know

that even on this level you can make

mistakes and it’s okay or I’ve done that

too and it helped and though and

acknowledging that we were forgetting

things are that we were making mistakes

help them remember those rules for their

own game better so I don’t know it can

it can depend if you really want to draw

a really hardcore audience that loves

watching optimal tactical everyone’s

great player gameplay that could be a

very important focus for you for our

particular stream in our game we’re more

narrative focused we’re more we don’t

wanna spend too much time reading

through a rulebook remember exactly how

something works and if it’s taking a

while we’ll just make a snap decision

based on what makes sense in the moment

and move forward right so I think it

really depends on the type of audience

you’re trying to draw in what type of

viewer you’re trying to appease and what

kind of thing is fun for your players

you know if your players really enjoy

being super tactical then definitely

cater to that but if they’re more

interested in character dynamics and

being silly and getting in bar fights

and lighting things on fire then maybe

it’s not something you need to focus on

too much right koval you were shaking

your head as I said the question which

where do you fall on that I mean I’m I’m

on the record as saying it is and I

believe this very strongly and of course

because I believe it very strongly I

immediately start thinking of exceptions

the it is the players job to know their

sure yeah there is no virtue and

ignorance however people are people and

there is there is definitely a virtue in

presenting the game as being a thing

that human beings do and human beings

screw up all the time and in fact I

don’t even really I said this about Matt

I was on the record I went on the

critical role subreddit and I was like

listen y’all because people were giving

Matt I don’t even remember what it was

about but I was like I watched that

whole thing happened live and I don’t

think anything that did was a mistake

because not forgetting a rule is not a

missed

the only mistake is if Matt thinks oh I

knew how that works I screwed it up

that’s a mistake and only Matt knows

what forgetting a rule is just a thing

that happens misinterpreting something

is a it’s it’s the game is too complex

Friday this is item I was one of the

designers on the dude and collectible

card game it was impossible to hold that

entire game in your head at once period

no one could do it right so you were

always gonna have to be looking up the

rules and misinterpreting things that

was a human thing to do so the notion

that maybe maybe it’s maybe it’s okay

which is just a hypothetical I realized

that the notion that maybe it’s a good

thing for players to be kind of tabula

rasa and figure things out as they go

because then the audience is learning

with them I think it’s the players job

to know their and they are it’s

it’s it’s just respect for the other

players it’s your turn what are you

gonna do I’m gonna cast the spell okay

do you know what that spell does no what

right that’s right that’s that’s now

that is disrespecting the other people

the table but the same token happens all

the time isn’t really anything you can

do about it other than just be mindful

that’s all mindfulness and having

empathy with the players and realizing

nobody’s perfect and and thank God I

think there it should be stated that the

only people that can be somewhat upset

might be a harsh word but upset that the

player doesn’t remember their stuff is

the people at the table people watching

it

don’t hound that person for not

knowing that’s the worst thing in the

world it’s really bad yeah if you want

if you want something that doesn’t have

moments like that go watch all of

Netflix sure yeah but you if what you

want is you want to see people playing

D&D then that means what you want is you

want to see people for getting rules and

misinterpreting things yeah because that

is it is built into the nature of this

is a really really

I remember when Wizards of the coast had

incredibly ambitious plans for express

expanding the category and there was

gonna be that and in fact I think Mike

will correct me the most successful

world playing game in history is the

Pokemon jr. adventure game they sold

like 6 million units like some right and

they had broken down they have broken

down they have hired a psychologist

child psychologist to understand at what

age do kids understand the different

levels of role-playing games because we

want to make a game for six-year-olds

well ok six-year-olds don’t understand

character permanence or they do

understand character per minutes but

they don’t understand the polyhedral

will make a game for them but guess what

not the Pokemon jr. adventure game it’s

up at the other end of the chart it is

the most complex game for the oldest

gamers if that’s what you want to watch

then you’re watching a whole bunch of

people sitting around failing to read

the last sentence of the spell it

explained everything and would have

saved us from arguing for the last

happening yeah I mean I think there’s a

difference between like I absolutely

agree that if you come to the table in

the first session and you don’t know how

to play your character it’s everyone’s

responsibility to kind of like help you

get there right and if 10 episodes later

you’re still forgetting the same rules

like fix fix your yeah it’s funny

once but like get it under control

you’ll get to a point where no matter

how much skill all the players have D&D

exists in the contextual intersection of

rules and that’s where it gets

complicated because you’ll stop having

people feedback about you forgot the

rule or you you did it wrong and more

like you did it in a contextual way that

I wouldn’t have or I interpret these

things intersecting and that’s when

people start screaming Crawford right

because they’re like we need we need

rules as intended not rules as written

anymore and I think you’ll never get out

of that ever like that no no group that

was passed at that place in fact I

referred I have a third term that I use

and that’s the rules as played the thing

that happens at the table and to me

that’s really the only thing that

matters is the thing that’s happening at

the table and happily I’ve cultivated a

team of players that feel the same way

so we talk about what we think is

reasonable we don’t talk about what we

think Jeremy Crawford intended and when

we all agree on what what makes sense

and if they perceive me as being

primarily worried about what makes sense

based on the accumulation the

sociological accumulation of decisions

we’ve been making all the way right and

that shared that shared communal

understanding of what we all tend to

agree on makes sense and is fair then

then all the players are happy and

that’s what matters is the rules as play

not necessarily the rules as written or

even as intended I’ve gotten to a point

where I don’t care what the rules is

intended were because if you didn’t

write a rule that I can interpret

here’s the thing this is dream matter

completely agree rules as intended rules

as written if you as a dungeon master

screw up guess what you you can’t go get

Jeremy Crawford Mike Merle’s and say

could you come to my table and explain

how it’s really your fault no it’s on

you it’s on you so you better own it you

better own that stuff and you better say

out of the gate it’s my game not Mike

Moses game right yeah because he’s not

there to defend the decisions that were

made in design or that you made you are

and so you might as well just say listen

is my game we’re gonna work it out yeah

yeah I will say also carrying into the

to the streaming element to there is a

very real anxiety that comes from

knowing that every decision you make in

the game is going to be picked apart by

an audience oh yeah that’s why for that

version and and it’s and it’s it’s real

for the players on all scales and I’ve

talked with many people in many

different role playing game streams too

you can make a mistake once and then get

a day lusion people letting you know you

made a mistake that then gets in your

head is the next time you play you’re so

worried about not making that mistake

drink another mistake yeah that’s two

reasons the audience is coming on you

and it’s just this kind of this mounting

thing that even as you tried to ignore

it it’s still present and you know we’re

trying to work through as we go forward

to because it’s it’s led does a lot of

like negative feedback in some elements

and some players have been down on

themselves about it but it’s just

unfortunately part of the nature of

putting something in publics it’s is you

have to go that’s part of it when

they’re criticizing your friends that’s

the thing that kills you know I love it

you’re not giving me you it kills

you to do when they are criticizing your

friends I’ll tell you this I feel as

though this is a ridiculous thing to say

but I feel as though there is a

technological solution to this I think

if there was a low latency streaming

service if I could just turn to chat and

go hey how does this work oh yeah right

we do that sometimes right yeah if that

were possible instead of having to wait

14 seconds basically right second

yeah I would love the idea to

crowdsource a lot of this stuff because

the the the crowd is wise yeah well

watching know the rules if I could just

literally say how does this work

and just wait the living index great you

can’t do that you have to sit there and

wait and that’s in terminal from a

stream from a stream your perspective

and from a stream where we have chat up

and available because it’s all like we

don’t have a studio we’re doing it on

our on our computers chat our chat knows

that if they if we’ve messed up a rule

or they have an alternate interpretation

of a rule they can give us a page number

because without a page number I’m not

even gonna look at it you can give us a

page number but they have to know that

whatever they are trying to help us fix

will not be applied now it’s not for

today you’re like just case you never

want to screw it up again here’s the

actual rule but for today we’re done

it’s it’s in the it’s in stone

everyone’s experience with this will be

different but my personal experience in

wargaming is that coming to wargaming

from role playing but I was raised on

role playing and then gotten to

wargaming in the 90s I discovered that

what we did at the table was unusual we

argued all the time about everything and

the wargaming all the people I was

playing with was like well you think it

works this way I think we’re just like

let’s roll a die and see and that’ll be

what decides it and we’ll look it up

after the game because you know we’re at

a game store time is precious and there

all these pressures here at this

tournament here at this game convention

I was like this is crazy these guys

these guys have this stuff work that

didn’t mean people didn’t argue about

stuff they did but that notion of like

figure it out after this thing is this

this session let’s just roll a die and

see who believes what and move on if

there’s not a judge nearby I was like

wow that’s great and so that became a

big part of my DMing style was all like

look I’m gonna make this ruling now but

just be aware that I’m gonna go look it

up afterwards and it may change and/or

you know I’m an error in favor of the

player now because I don’t know the

answer and I don’t have time to look it

up but I will figure it out afterwards

just be aware that your guess is it may

change okay so it’s so hard when the its

you have to make a call that’s not in

favor of the player or the GM but in

favor of like what seems to be the most

narrative ly interesting thing in the

moment right like there are moments

where it’s like okay well you you’ve

made this move and you rolled and you

failed and now your character is dead

yeah there is some debate about that

because the stakes are so high and then

having to roll that back can be very

deflating right where you kind of want

to lean into like okay the most

interesting thing to have happen here is

you died so we’re gonna stick with that

and there’s there is a stakes question

there

I seem to recall mr. Mercer in the final

battle with Vecna someone did something

and you went down a road and then they

found out that’s not how it worked

and you were like I’m sorry man you

should have ever thought your stuff

worked

I don’t do you remember that am I am I

remember this specific moment that’s

happened a few times and they came to a

point when the stakes are super high

like for instance the first time they

encountered a vecna there was there was

a disintegrate spell that was supposed

to disintegrate a character and I began

describing like the moment of them like

just turning to ash and dust this might

be when I was whimpering yeah and they

were like oh wait no this this actually

would have circumvented it and so I went

and that is the vision you had right

before you have suddenly shot to reality

and dodge just in time so that’s very

clever I was really angry once at a

player because of that and I was like I

sympathize with you so much right now

because you know like actually this

happens all the time the the tension

that you’re trying to build is a group

of people telling a story versus the

game’s mechanics occasionally butting in

I think it happens to everybody we had a

situation in court of stories where I I

described the the during the short rest

when the creators had a nap and I was

like you you wake from a dream of like

your home city you know drowning and

everyone dying in this cataclysmic thing

another player chimed in was like also

everybody gets sixteen hit points I was

like yes okay like that’s true also that

happens but like we were having a moment

here so you know and that’s that’s the

group you you have to you have to build

those things generally by the rule that

there’s a very small kind of amorphous

time window to retcon any events that

have just taken place yeah if they

managed to catch me in a rules change

you know within a very short period of

time and I can narrative lis roll it

back a bit and still like keep the story

flowing then I may allow it if and again

since you’re talking about they all of a

sudden remember something that would

have changed it a minute and a half two

minutes ago we’ve already moved on to

two different other player turns didn’t

know it that one’s your responsibility

to recall that and we’re moving forward

with how it played out I’m sorry I think

the phrase my friends and I use is

friendly game this is a friendly game

and the answer is well has anyone else

gone and

thing else happened in the game that

there’s a die roll or a player choice

because if no if all this happen is

narrative repercussions and we can

rewind those but the branching tree of

how did this how would this have

happened the flowchart week that that

we’re not going to spend our time

undoing people’s actions and exactly

yeah yeah the final thing I want to ask

and this is purely for Mike I will ask

the other three of you how you use it

but the is information for the most

possible but yeah those things where

it’s exact like we were trying to kind

of like mess with how people play the

game and it’s why we even say the dmg

like oh you don’t have to use this we

don’t want it right but it is like the

single most well here’s the thing I

think we put them in because we thought

okay we have these tables for your

background you know your your bond your

trait your flaw and here’s here’s the

thing you get for using those and I

think what we’ve generally seen is

people use them without needing the

mechanical room board that yeah that

they generally like oh cool I’m not my

character is being hunted by bounty

hunters and I’ve betrayed this person

and okay that’s cool like I just want to

play that like that having that as any

characters its own reward I don’t then

need inspiration to get me to keep

actually doing that because in a way

it’s probably kind of runs counter to a

lot of our design where we’re like hey

we want to really think of the audience

this game is building we probably don’t

want an audience where people have to be

like hey need to like portray a fun

character you need to really keep

getting the canonical rewards like I get

like that why you’d want to do that but

I think for D&D we didn’t really need to

do that so I think most groups just they

read it they just forget to use it I

don’t think I’ve ever hadn’t seen and

and all the D&D I’ve played and slash

watched I’ve never seen a player say hey

can I get inspiration for that yeah yeah

because the point stands yeah yeah I’ve

had it happen but usually it’s just to

give me I mean I believe

mechanically in the idea of inspiration

I believe in the idea of rewarding the

players for doing things that are in

character the problem and I think I

don’t know if I speak for everybody but

the problem I have is I have no idea

what the hell’s going on with your

background man like I got six players I

got C players and that’s three different

it’s all

bond and a flaw and that kind of stuff

and what I’ve no time for that

I mean I mean it makes me feel it often

makes me feel like if I were a better

Dungeon Master I would know those things

but you can only beat yourself up over

that something so much before you got

them like move on but what I’m what I

what I discovered in prepping from the

next game was and this is probably

unique to my game is that I don’t this

to sound like as a plug the next name I

apologize the the players because

they’re members of a mercenary company

they have ranks or job titles like

there’s a standard-bearer and they’re

gonna get and there’s more of those than

there are players and so there’s gonna

be some left over and the players are

gonna choose and I’m gonna know which

ones they choose and I designed

mechanics for them and so if it’s sort

of like I’m complicit in their backstory

so I’m gonna know you’re the

standard-bearer if you do something that

is part of that kind of title and is in

line with your character here’s

inspiration and it’s not gonna be so

much about me remembering these somewhat

obscure decisions you made six months

ago it’s gonna be a big part of your

character yeah I when we first started

streaming the game II moved over to

fifth edition from from Pathfinder

inspiration was something we were trying

to incorporate because it was we just

learned the rules and it was in the rule

book like cool and the first few

episodes you watch the caves and you’ll

get inspiration but we also confused it

with Bartok inspiration which was a bard

so instead of being advantage we may not

like it these sticks you had to roll and

then it then it just come to the point I

was like well I feel like the bard

should be the one who’s gonna be

inspiration and I found that in to still

reward those moments of character

intrigue instead of just giving them

inspiration we would I would adjust DC’s

on certain challenges that were in front

of them and if they succeeded or they

were being really cool about a moment I

would lower the DC in my head for what

they wanted to accomplish they really

messed up I’d raised the DC and so yeah

it was just it was a cool idea that

narrative leaf or the way we were

playing even when we tried to utilize it

eventually just like a like a vestigial

twin it just kind of fell off you know

it didn’t yeah didn’t find necessity in

our game and went away I think it’s

somebody common if you want to do a

little gamey archeology on fifth you can

tell the mechanics we weren’t sure about

by the number of other mechanics that

lean on them so there’s there are very

few if any things that use hit dice

because we weren’t really sure at the

end of the day

people really want to use well and now

I’d be something where we would delve

more into inspirations another good

example of there is nothing in the game

that requires you to use it like you can

just totally forget to use it and

everything else functions fine I find

the trouble with inspiration is that I

just want to give it out all the time

because as written I’m like you open

your mouth

good good job like is there a

group like you you talk to your

character’s voice or you like you did

you did a thing that is above just like

being yourself pretending to be the

character I like I wonder if there are

groups where people need that like I

don’t know what do I do and you’re like

you’ll get inspiration if you like

talking a funny voice certainly kind of

like never been a problem with not

knowing when to give it out it’s just

being like I guess you have everybody

have inspiration have it again no you

already have it have another one like it

III see the useful carrot for groups

that have want to engage or are more

mechanically focused and like more

tactical exact you know combat censured

players and you want to get them more

invested in the story and their

characters you know role-playing

elements it is a carrot you can dangle

to give them an option to do so and I

see that that can be important with some

groups yes they finally something but in

a theoretical space yeah I mean I was

just gonna say that as a person who

likes to win at Dungeons and Dragons

like I like to get XP I like to beat

encounters I like to be challenged by

the DM and do the thing every time

every time I get into that situation I’m

like cool well before I make this role

how do I get inspiration right how can I

charge up and then dive into that thing

because if I go into an important role

without inspiration I up and the

way to get inspiration is to just do a

little thing where I mean character and

for me that’s like it’s tough because

then it becomes looking at the GM like

was that enough you want more you want

me to do some more Shakespearean

worship all right here we go

I’m not trying to open the door

Shakespearean worship yeah I’m not I’m

not trying to open the door till you

give me that inspiration I think it’s

tricky because definitely you don’t want

to I mean this is on a group a group

basis but you don’t want to imply that

there is a virtue to speaking character

or virtue to role play because of the

players that aren’t huge didn’t that

feel like wait why is that and I’ve seen

that happen in my game although that

wasn’t probably when we were younger is

that players who were rewarded by the DM

for role playing

there was definitely the players who

just weren’t interested in talking in

character and doing that kind stuff but

we’re still having fun and still

contributing they’ve they got resentful

and I one of the things I felt like I

learned as I did this was again players

are there for different reasons and so

in general I think that inspiration can

work in its the it’s rewarding people

for doing something cool as opposed to

punishing them for not doing it right

which is always good design but yeah I

think it be careful that you’re not

ending up like just always showering

those one or two players with

inspiration because they’re playing the

way you wished everybody played but yes

you should but that’s not that’s not it

should be okay two people play

differently the fundamental problem with

it is that it’s it’s supremely Fiat

based it’s like did you amuse the GM for

a second cards against humanity’ yeah

yes thank you most so here you win yeah

yeah so it’s I mean it’s it’s very tough

there are systems that I think allow for

rewarding players playing their

characters in a meaningful way I think

there are definitely reward systems that

plug in in a in a way but I’ve always

felt like like you know like what Matt

was saying that it feels vestigial it’s

like well you’re all role playing all

the time so everybody just has advantage

all the time you may have Lenny joke

here you go have some inspiration yeah

yeah it’s a dog treat RP here you go

buddy yeah I just feels weird well last

time I did this was was October and you

guys were just getting ready to release

Santa thar Mike and now we’re here in

February and you guys are getting ready

to release another book is that first

off what’s the new book and then I want

to ask is that the the normal schedule

of releasing things because so the yeah

the book is a morning kittens to mofos

it’s a book it’s a combination it’s a

bit like bulldoze guide monsters and

that it’s a combination of a bestiary so

lots of new creatures mainly creatures

above CR 10 so really going for more

powerful creatures so it’s I think it’s

a half the creatures are above challenge

ten and half are below and then the

front half of the book goes into the

lore of things like the blood war the

war between the elves in the drow the

sort of like cosmic conflicts of D&D and

Morden cannons not know it’s on them see

mourning canes basic stick is he

believes that every big conflict has to

be held in careful balance so that no

one powerful group overruns the the

cosmos of dandy and so now as far as

whether surprise regular schedule we’re

we’re kind of commitment events

yeah no it is actually it’s a bit of a

change usually this time of year we’re

doing an adventure but I think one of

the things we want to do is we don’t

want to become completely chaotic but we

also don’t want to become too

predictable so we do yeah we want to

become we want to keep people on not you

know it’s a it’s a fine line to walk but

we want to be always surprising but not

so surprising that it doesn’t make sense

so I wouldn’t be surprised if you see

that we mess around our schedule some

more gamers especially because gamers

are definitely pattern forming creatures

they want to find the template and then

apply it alright so we are very much not

adhering some templates I am myself

people at work tell me I’m very chaotic

so I guess I just had that’s just what

and I’m just owning it that’s just what

I am so the so I would not try to think

that just because we did something one

year that that’s the correct plan for

the next year we are we’re always

evolving so so we’ll see what we do next

year it should be interesting so I have

smart reacting to what people are doing

yeah that’s a lot of it – yeah yeah I’m

gonna pry there if you had your way

tomorrow you can make a new book appear

out of thin air what’s in it I got a

prize out

as your lawyer no I know exactly what I

want cuz I’ve been I’ve been messing

around this myself I would just really I

don’t remember the fourth edition book

dungeon delve oh god I would love to do

that book 4/5 it basically like well I

mean keep in mind there’s nothing in

that book that a third party couldn’t do

and put it on the damn skill exactly so

there so a but but that would be oh yeah

I love that book that book is so useful

I also like that you know the book of

challenges from 3rd edition yeah similar

thing yeah yeah but if you’re not if you

if you haven’t seen those books

basically a dungeon delve had 20 short

adventures in it they’re all just quick

little dungeons you could run in an

evening and what was great about it was

and I did there’s a ton of time during

the the fourth edition era we would just

a little you know weird there’s five of

us here let’s play some D and E so just

get on the character builder make v

little characters and the dam would pull

out the fifth level Dell then we would

just play there was one for each level

that was the thing is yeah we’re level

you rat or whatever you want to play out

tonight 12th level that’s fine there’s a

twelfth whole dungeon delve yeah it was

great yeah so yeah you heard of here

first of the next expansion for everyone

here what do you guys want Wizards to

make for the next book what would you

guys want to expend be it a new it’s a

monster manual be it items be it player

advancement be it how to stream D&D

whatever you want I want to be I just

want to be surprised

look I just I don’t I don’t want to be

able to predict like that that’s the

thing for me like I’ve been playing D&D

for 25 years now and I have seen lots of

D and E supplements come and go I’ve

made a dungeon crawl role-playing game I

would way rather that the professionals

at Wizards of the coast released a book

and I was like huh I would not have

expected that instead of like a thing

that I’m like yeah good I’m glad that

that’s because anything that I want

badly enough to expect someone else to

design I should stop being lazy and

designer myself so instead I would I

would like to be Steve Jobs didn’t be

like you didn’t know you want this you

want this now and be like oh you know

what you’re right I do want that

to make an iPhone Mike get on that yes I

er Joanie Ives it’ll be fine he’s

cheating he’s not doing anything right

now

Mercer Colville you guys got an answer

oh man I mean just for personal

preference I would love to see some

other settings open up classic settings

revisited I love Forgotten Realms don’t

get me wrong another huge fan of what

you guys have done with it

but I mean I adore Planescape I want to

see more cut you know more plain

interaction overlapping I want to see

signal I want to see in any way even

when Perkins brought it in to the recent

game I’m like oh yes more of that please

you know sent that made me excited so

more more other settings dark Sun things

that the show players that not every D&D

world has to be Forgotten Realms because

they’re a lot people are coming to the

game now and are watching all the

streams that you guys are doing on there

for the most part a lot of it is just

Forgotten Realms and that’s really cool

and I notice I try to keep it chords a

good way to introduce them to that but I

think it also be a cool time to start

showing people that there are many

different ways that you can build a

world around this system that have very

vastly different thematic elements and

high magic low magic you know I’d like

to see some more than its it’s the it’s

the cool thing I agree completely like I

love all of those kind of like grid

settings but I’m having a super strange

experience running tomb where like I

grew up on the very pulpy like RA

Salvatore a Drizzt like I know I’ve gone

back and tried to read it now and not

enjoyed it as much as I did when I was 9

but playing – okay playing to

annihilation to me like it’s our

December I’m so excited like being able

to tap back into that that like preteen

excitement about a setting that feels so

like like visceral and real to me has

been very strange because I’m a super

cynical dude I’m just like mmm Forgotten

Realms that’s for dorks but I’m loving

I’m loving it so much and it’s it’s

super cool to think that other people

will have that experience as their

settings might be like revived I was

happy to see fourth edition was doing

dark Sun I know other people were I

loved I played on my friend Jordan ran

the dark Sun game and I got to play a

Defiler warlock and it was one of my

favorite characters of all time I love

dark Sun yeah Kovu dark so soon I mean

they can’t say strongholds and fall

know that I did the Adam Coble thing I’m

making the book that I wish yeah that’s

the beauty of the idea okay so I’ve got

to have a stock answer that I use when

people have asked me this and I don’t

wanna cheat and give people something

they’ve heard before so I’m gonna give

two answers one is the stock answer is I

would like to see wizard the coast Mike

clever your cover your ears I think

they’ve done a bad job with leveraging

the power of their adventures although

it may just be that I don’t know the

adventure is well enough I have bought

all of them and read all them but I

haven’t run any of them yet so it could

be wrong but I would like to see for

instance the big city campaign here its

water deep the source book for water

deep and it’s also the campaign that

shows you how D&D can be an exclusively

urban game right okay great that’s that

adventure that’s 2018-2019 is the heck

scroll game oh dude tomb is the tomb is

that you have to lay it’s zoom is so

good and it it brings back all of that

like hex by hex what is it raining today

that matters like navigating rations

understand the principle though right is

that like each each adventure should be

showing people that D&D and to a tomb

really doesn’t do that

that DD can be very different than the

things we’ve seen before

so that’s one answer but the other

answer is I really really like to

dragonomicon right and that was a great

that was a great example of like anybody

could have made this book there was

nothing in the dragonomicon that a third

party company could’ve done but nobody

would have done it as well as was as the

coast it doesn’t have to be the

dragonomicon but something like that

where you pick a pick this hallmark of

D&D dragons and you just do a whole book

on them and get new player options and

new dungeon master options and it seems

really boutique right it seems ultra

specific but the game it’s got dungeon

dragons in the name of the game right is

something that I think a lot of people

would like to see doesn’t like I said

doesn’t have to be dragons but that the

quality of design and writing and

production that book I was a big fan of

so yeah something like that

alright got 2018-2019 planned for you

let us know when you get to 2020 nice

you got it

alright that’s gonna do it for the show

we went a little bit over

time so I appreciate everyone allowing

us to do that here on the panel let’s do

some shout outs though to wrap

everything up

Adam model why don’t we start with you

and then the others can you can lead by

example here yeah sounds good yeah so

I’m Adam Koval you can find me on twitch

twitch TV slash Adam Coble or on Twitter

that’s gonna go says JP mentioned the

top of the show I am the co-creator of

award-winning tabletop role-playing game

dungeon world and you can find me

running role-playing games right here on

ma JP and over at twitch.tv slash roll20

app where I’m currently running through

tomb of annihilation and I didn’t know I

was gonna love it I thought I was gonna

hate it but it’s really really fun so if

you want to see a hex crawl and and like

like the kind of starter was saying

definitely check that out

all my schedule stuff can be found over

on on Twitter so that’s me

what we’re gonna ask Covell be I don’t

you know I’m I I’m not good at that I’m

not I’m not important yeah be rabid

kickstarter.com the Kickstarter thing is

I don’t the Kickstarter is doing fine

this is okay it doesn’t need it doesn’t

need to be it’s it’s we’re gonna do all

the things we said we’re gonna set out

to do you know how about how about go to

comiXology and check out the critical

role comic because that is something I

am intensely proud of it’s something

that is some of my favorite writing that

I’ve ever done and it’s something that

I’ve collaborated with mr. Mercer on so

the it’s and it’s just a blast we got

two issues to go and I people accused me

of Scanlon being my favorite character

but I gave grog with the most epic

moment in the whole comic so stay tuned

nice nice some teasers I like it

mr. Mercer some shoutouts yeah you can

find me Thursdays at 7 p.m. Pacific on

geek and sundry’s twitch did dungeon

mastering for our show critical role

check out the comics that are amazing

I’m Koval is been writing it’s been a

lot of fun to work on that I think

that’s that’s but I don’t I’m bad at

this too what what game this week are

you voice acting in what

no question if you’re if you’ve been

playing monster hunter world you can

hear me then as the field team leader

and the hunt I’m so you’ll be really

annoyed with me Mike morals do some

shoutouts please alright so yeah you can

find me I’m on Twitter and Mike Murrells

just dolls both words squish together

and I’m also I have the Mike morels

happy fun hour 1 p.m. Pacific at a

twitch.tv slash D nd the game I gave you

my own little show so I spend an hour a

week building a new subclass for

different classes in D&D and so that’s

we’re starting maybe a little edge I get

the monster to magic item in spells but

a lot of folks on my summer and have

watched that and they speak very highly

of it so I encourage people check that

yeah it’s also yeah I will say go watch

it it’s great what time is it on one

more time just so everyone hears it is

Tuesdays 1 p.m. Pacific time ok that’s

for Eastern

I think yep never math on stream that’s

rule number one that’s gonna do it

though for this round table thinks I

want so much for watching thank you guys

for joining us here on this Sunday

afternoon / evening and we will see you

guys potentially next time we’re out

yeah

https://t.co/QsBSAn6Uol

— JP (@itmeJP) February 12, 2018