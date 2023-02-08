Matt Mercer Order of the Lycan 1.5

Download Order of the Lycan for Blood Hunters here: http://bit.ly/OrderOfTheLycan

Formal Update to the Order of the Lycan for the Blood Hunter Class! Having a good time revisiting my earlier designs with the feedback/experience I have now. Intending that (barring some terribly broken, unseen element) this be the last update needed. 🙂https://t.co/iUzTi2fRhT — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) December 27, 2017

Hey Matt, I have a buddy playing a Lycan BH, and he was concerned about what would happen to him if he was targeted by Remove Curse: as the creator, what’s your take? My idea is that it’s a faint enough strain to not be affected. Remove Curse, I imagine, is up to the DM. There’s enough control over the disease that perhaps it could be maintained… but if it IS removed, they can return to the order to be re-initiated under The Taming. — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) December 27, 2017

I think this seals the deal on one of the new PC’s. — Tim Thissen (@TimThissen) December 27, 2017

Don’t get too excited, hehe. I genuinely just wanted to update some of the older bits. More updates to come as the inspiration hits me! https://t.co/HKBvdvkA07 — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) December 27, 2017

What guidelines would you recommend for OotL Blood Hunters wanting to fully transform past the hybrid stage? Then you could look to the rules in the Monsters Manual, but the drawbacks as well. The Hybrid form represents the tenuous balance that enables control over the curse. Be warned that going “full beast” usually leaves a feral, evil thing behind… — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) December 27, 2017

I have one concern: The last Lycan BH I played ended up being the party tank, but was usually nearby the healer. If the bloodlust calc. is total damage rather than highest damage taken, sometimes against swarms or groups with casters that might get out of hand on the save DCs. — Shadow Chorus (@Shadow_Chorus) December 27, 2017

For instance, if, at somewhat higher levels, the Blood Hunter gets smashed by tanking a pair of damaging spells or traps that deal roughly a grand total of 35 and 45 damage each, rather than a very difficult save of 22, that becomes an impossible save of 40. I can definitely see why that might be functioning as intended; the Lycan is a very powerful subclass, and the bloodlust is definitely a way that it is kept in line with risk. Playtesting will definitely reveal the truth. I’m just worried at first glance it might be a bit much. — Shadow Chorus (@Shadow_Chorus) December 27, 2017

I can see your concern, but it is indeed by design. Part of using his class is knowing the constant treat of losing control, so it’s up to the party to avoid staying closer than an enemy best they can. The Sentinel feat is also clutch! — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) December 27, 2017