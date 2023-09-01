Matt Mercer, How much work do you do in between sessions preparing your players for the following sessions?

How much work do you do in between sessions preparing your players for the following sessions. Do you prepare them less than you did for Campaign 1? I’ve been devouring campaign 1 about 12-16 hours every day for a few weeks now, and it seems like you aided them. None! We don’t talk about future story elements much between sessions unless the player is asking for clarification on something current, or is asking about potential paths their character is contemplating. We enjoy the mystery and excitement of not knowing what’s going to happen — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 30, 2020

Its all good! I don't prepare them for any narrative elements. If they ask about possible paths (like Vax talking about his deal with the Raven queen), I might mention the loose possibilities and leave the choice up to him. Travis will even jokingly ask questions to slip me up. — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 30, 2020