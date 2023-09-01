Matt Mercer, How much work do you do in between sessions preparing your players for the following sessions?

DOWNLOAD The new BLOOD HUNTER
How much work do you do in between sessions preparing your players for the following sessions. Do you prepare them less than you did for Campaign 1? I’ve been devouring campaign 1 about 12-16 hours every day for a few weeks now, and it seems like you aided them. None! We don’t talk about future story elements much between sessions unless the player is asking for clarification on something current, or is asking about potential paths their character is contemplating. We enjoy the mystery and excitement of not knowing what’s going to happen
Its all good! I don't prepare them for any narrative elements. If they ask about possible paths (like Vax talking about his deal with the Raven queen), I might mention the loose possibilities and leave the choice up to him. Travis will even jokingly ask questions to slip me up.
If the players are looking to multiclass down the road, they might mention that intent to me & I can try to lean narrative opportunities into the game to help tie their intent to what’s happening. Sometimes I hint at multiclass opportunities within the story, & its up to them. It's much of the standard "Player/DM" musing and conversations that happens between sessions, but I am adamant about keeping the future of the story a mystery, both for the sake of our fun, and because their choices can change it all at the drop of a hat. 🙂
Huge fan of the critical rolls pod cast listen every day. Love the show keep going.
No prep? AT ALL? Cmon, I know he’s a busy guy, but what about adjusting to character changes and record keeping? Not even outlines?
No Player-DM prep. Matt does plenty of work on his own for upcoming sessions. He’s often said “too much” prep, and has mentioned occasionally doing 3 hours per day if a particularly important session is coming up.
I love what CR has done for my hobby and at the same time can dislike its unintended consequence. There is a whole cadre of dungeons&Dragons DM and lone comic’s and game shops churning out and supporting the hobby for 40 years . With no lights or cameras or fan base .keeping it in a way personal and real for thousands of people. Woc don’t cut them liquid deal or discount or even a point system for being loyal customers. They’ve done for the love of friends and game.Some day I hope what CR gives us all is a chance to say thank you to the thousands of people who keep dungeons&Dragons alive till the millions could catch up.