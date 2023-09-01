Matt Mercer, How much work do you do in between sessions preparing your players for the following sessions?

  2. Duder NME says:

    No prep? AT ALL? Cmon, I know he’s a busy guy, but what about adjusting to character changes and record keeping? Not even outlines?

    • Jon says:

      No Player-DM prep. Matt does plenty of work on his own for upcoming sessions. He’s often said “too much” prep, and has mentioned occasionally doing 3 hours per day if a particularly important session is coming up.

  3. I love what CR has done for my hobby and at the same time can dislike its unintended consequence. There is a whole cadre of dungeons&Dragons DM and lone comic’s and game shops churning out and supporting the hobby for 40 years . With no lights or cameras or fan base .keeping it in a way personal and real for thousands of people. Woc don’t cut them liquid deal or discount or even a point system for being loyal customers. They’ve done for the love of friends and game.Some day I hope what CR gives us all is a chance to say thank you to the thousands of people who keep dungeons&Dragons alive till the millions could catch up.

