Matt Mercer DM Tips: Preparing for the Unexpected!

<strong>THIS IS A AN AUTOMATIC CAPTION TEXT from YouTube, so it’s not “perfect”.<br /> My advice is to use it just to help people like me that are not english speaking, to understand the Video/Podcast</strong><br /> MATT: Hey guys! My name is Matthew Mercer. I’m a<br /> voice actor and dungeon master for Geek & Sundry’s</p> <p>Critical Role, and welcome to my video series<br /> about tips and tricks for burgeoning and/or</p> <p>classic GMs and DMs. Today’s topic is going to be<br /> preparing for the unexpected, which is a large</p> <p>part of the actual GMing experience.</p> <p>[trumpet fanfare]</p> <p>Preparation is the key to not being prepared. I<br /> know that sounds crazy, but you can definitely be</p> <p>comfortable pulling stuff out of your ass.<br /> You’ll be doing that a lot. The best that you</p> <p>can think of alternative scenarios, or give loose<br /> notes as to other possibilities that your players</p> <p>might dive into, does help you be a little more<br /> prepared for the crazy. Especially if you’ve had</p> <p>some time with the party and with those players,<br /> you kind of get a feel for their game style and</p> <p>the type of questions they ask, the type of off<br /> the cuff actions they take and the type of</p> <p>directions they tend to veer towards. Once you<br /> get a feel for that you can start preparing a</p> <p>little bit some alternate paths from the main<br /> story that you’ve been developing.</p> <p>Even so, the players will always, always<br /> surprise you. You’ll be caught off guard, they’ll</p> <p>do things that make you go (bewildered) “okay!”<br /> and you’ve got to roll with it. You</p> <p>don’t want to deny the players their actions,<br /> unless they’re completely ridiculous, and over the</p> <p>top, and don’t fit within the world or the<br /> setting. For the most part you want to let them go</p> <p>along with their choices, as cockamaimy and weird<br /> as they may be. Because those will make for some</p> <p>of the best stories, for one, and will take you in<br /> some of the best places as a GM that are hilarious and fun.</p> <p>I get most of my fun when I’m thrown off the mark<br /> as a dungeon master. I like the mental gymnastics</p> <p>that are part of it, and the kind of back and<br /> forth with the players, creating this unknown</p> <p>future path. It’s a really exhilarating experience<br /> for me and it’s scary at first, trust me, I</p> <p>understand, but it’s really exhilarating. On<br /> that note too, you don’t want to try and railroad</p> <p>the players too much. I know you’ve built this<br /> wonderful story that you’re working so hard to get</p> <p>them through, and you will be able to keep them on<br /> that story path for the most part. Unless they’re</p> <p>completely insane. If they veer a little bit<br /> left and right let them steer out of the way. Let</p> <p>them find some weird side elements and you can<br /> always guide them back in slowly. Don’t try</p> <p>and force them on that particular path or get<br /> frustrated if they begin to veer from your set</p> <p>plan. Because that’s kind of what really makes<br /> RPGs its own special genre of gaming aside from</p> <p>other formats is you can do that it all is fluid<br /> and it’s wonderful.</p> <p>Don’t be afraid to roll with some of the stranger<br /> player choices, because it can be</p> <p>interesting. Make sure you can help justify<br /> in the moment how it would work in that world. If</p> <p>the player comes to a locked door and they’re<br /> like, “I want to unlock it” that makes sense. If</p> <p>instead they’re like “I want to see if I can get<br /> this vial of acid to slowly dissolve parts of the</p> <p>wood, then set up a barricade that can push and<br /> focus all the energy–” and you’re like “Sure, go</p> <p>for it. Give it a shot.” Let them build their<br /> strange idea and give that– especially if it’s</p> <p>very unwieldy, that very mildly slight<br /> chance it could function. And if it succeeds,</p> <p>fantastic, and explain the awesome, fantastic<br /> success that it was. If it fails, which is more</p> <p>often than not, explain the awesome, fantastic,<br /> epic failure that it was. These are the</p> <p>stories that you’ll continue to tell for a very<br /> long time.</p> <p>Just to reiterate on your preparation for the<br /> session, parallel avenues are a really good focus,</p> <p>and try and have those side pocket aspects at your<br /> disposal just in case they veer off to the sides.</p> <p>Ways to help with that, I find, keeping a list of<br /> fantasy names nearby. That you can find online,</p> <p>you can find– or sci-fi names if you’re using a<br /> sci-fi genre game, or if you’re using a modern</p> <p>game. Just having a list of names that would fit<br /> in your world or your setting near your session</p> <p>setup allows you to pull quickly if you have to<br /> spontaneously create someone that doesn’t exist.</p> <p>“Oh, you’re going to the hospital? Okay.. uh..<br /> You run into a nurse. The nurse is named David.</p> <p>Can I help you? I’m David.” It makes it feel and<br /> gives the illusion that you know exactly what</p> <p>you’re doing. And that’s part of the fun. It’s the<br /> whole kind of Wizard of Oz element.</p> <p>“Don’t look behind the curtain!”</p> <p>You want to stay in control and having those<br /> resources near you really helps with that.</p> <p>Having a list of player names is really good. You<br /> can also create a small cache of unused random</p> <p>NPCs that you can flesh out a little. You can<br /> create bartenders, you can create policemen, you</p> <p>can create space bounty hunters. You can create<br /> all sorts of characters that aren’t really part of</p> <p>the story, and they’re just kind of in your box,<br /> waiting to be pulled out in case something like</p> <p>that happens. That’s a really cool thing to<br /> have at your disposal. You’ll be very thankful</p> <p>you kind of did that preparation for yourself.</p> <p>Also, you can make a list of small, minor story<br /> hooks. There’s a lot of great resources online</p> <p>that you can search, or look in your resource<br /> books for your various RPGs to find good story</p> <p>hook elements. There’s lists and tables you can<br /> roll up. Those are really cool if you have to</p> <p>create an NPC to try and decide what their story<br /> is. Dave, the nurse. You talk to him for a bit and</p> <p>you find out that he’s missing his left arm, and<br /> you ask him why, and he says, “Because it was</p> <p>taken by demons!” That would be a terrible story,<br /> but it’s a story that came out of nowhere, and now</p> <p>the players are like, “We’ve gotta find Dave’s<br /> arm!”</p> <p>It’s cool to have that resource at your disposal<br /> because it makes you more comfortable with the</p> <p>environment, more comfortable with the<br /> improvisation, and makes the storytelling more</p> <p>fluid. Also a cool little cache of rewards is also<br /> good to have in case they do some weird stuff on</p> <p>the side and succeed in an unplanned way. You can<br /> have a couple of magical items, or cool laser</p> <p>weapons, or some sort of bit of information about<br /> the story that is sitting in this amorphous pile</p> <p>for use in case the opportunity arises<br /> for you to gift it to the players.</p> <p>It’s cool to have those in your pocket as well.</p> <p>So overall, the key of improvisation for your<br /> games is comfort. That can come from taking</p> <p>improv classes, if you have the opportunity. Those<br /> are very helpful, even if you don’t plan to go</p> <p>into performance art. The improvisational skill is<br /> useful in all facets of life, I’ve found, and this</p> <p>is very much so. As you get more<br /> comfortable with it all these little notes, all</p> <p>these little things you can do to prepare for the<br /> unexpected are tremendously helpful in building</p> <p>your fast storytelling skills and to maintain a<br /> consistent narrative. Regardless of what the</p> <p>players throw at you, which is kind of fun.</p> <p>Thank you for watching, we’ll have other episodes<br /> of this you can watch of this up on</p> <p>geekandsundry.com and I’ll see you next time!</p> <p>