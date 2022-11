Matt Mercer DM Tips: Preparing for the Unexpected!

THIS IS A AN AUTOMATIC CAPTION TEXT from YouTube, so it’s not “perfect”.

My advice is to use it just to help people like me that are not english speaking, to understand the Video/Podcast

MATT: Hey guys! My name is Matthew Mercer. I’m a

voice actor and dungeon master for Geek & Sundry’s

Critical Role, and welcome to my video series

about tips and tricks for burgeoning and/or

classic GMs and DMs. Today’s topic is going to be

preparing for the unexpected, which is a large

part of the actual GMing experience.

[trumpet fanfare]

Preparation is the key to not being prepared. I

know that sounds crazy, but you can definitely be

comfortable pulling stuff out of your ass.

You’ll be doing that a lot. The best that you

can think of alternative scenarios, or give loose

notes as to other possibilities that your players

might dive into, does help you be a little more

prepared for the crazy. Especially if you’ve had

some time with the party and with those players,

you kind of get a feel for their game style and

the type of questions they ask, the type of off

the cuff actions they take and the type of

directions they tend to veer towards. Once you

get a feel for that you can start preparing a

little bit some alternate paths from the main

story that you’ve been developing.

Even so, the players will always, always

surprise you. You’ll be caught off guard, they’ll

do things that make you go (bewildered) “okay!”

and you’ve got to roll with it. You

don’t want to deny the players their actions,

unless they’re completely ridiculous, and over the

top, and don’t fit within the world or the

setting. For the most part you want to let them go

along with their choices, as cockamaimy and weird

as they may be. Because those will make for some

of the best stories, for one, and will take you in

some of the best places as a GM that are hilarious and fun.

I get most of my fun when I’m thrown off the mark

as a dungeon master. I like the mental gymnastics

that are part of it, and the kind of back and

forth with the players, creating this unknown

future path. It’s a really exhilarating experience

for me and it’s scary at first, trust me, I

understand, but it’s really exhilarating. On

that note too, you don’t want to try and railroad

the players too much. I know you’ve built this

wonderful story that you’re working so hard to get

them through, and you will be able to keep them on

that story path for the most part. Unless they’re

completely insane. If they veer a little bit

left and right let them steer out of the way. Let

them find some weird side elements and you can

always guide them back in slowly. Don’t try

and force them on that particular path or get

frustrated if they begin to veer from your set

plan. Because that’s kind of what really makes

RPGs its own special genre of gaming aside from

other formats is you can do that it all is fluid

and it’s wonderful.

Don’t be afraid to roll with some of the stranger

player choices, because it can be

interesting. Make sure you can help justify

in the moment how it would work in that world. If

the player comes to a locked door and they’re

like, “I want to unlock it” that makes sense. If

instead they’re like “I want to see if I can get

this vial of acid to slowly dissolve parts of the

wood, then set up a barricade that can push and

focus all the energy–” and you’re like “Sure, go

for it. Give it a shot.” Let them build their

strange idea and give that– especially if it’s

very unwieldy, that very mildly slight

chance it could function. And if it succeeds,

fantastic, and explain the awesome, fantastic

success that it was. If it fails, which is more

often than not, explain the awesome, fantastic,

epic failure that it was. These are the

stories that you’ll continue to tell for a very

long time.

Just to reiterate on your preparation for the

session, parallel avenues are a really good focus,

and try and have those side pocket aspects at your

disposal just in case they veer off to the sides.

Ways to help with that, I find, keeping a list of

fantasy names nearby. That you can find online,

you can find– or sci-fi names if you’re using a

sci-fi genre game, or if you’re using a modern

game. Just having a list of names that would fit

in your world or your setting near your session

setup allows you to pull quickly if you have to

spontaneously create someone that doesn’t exist.

“Oh, you’re going to the hospital? Okay.. uh..

You run into a nurse. The nurse is named David.

Can I help you? I’m David.” It makes it feel and

gives the illusion that you know exactly what

you’re doing. And that’s part of the fun. It’s the

whole kind of Wizard of Oz element.

“Don’t look behind the curtain!”

You want to stay in control and having those

resources near you really helps with that.

Having a list of player names is really good. You

can also create a small cache of unused random

NPCs that you can flesh out a little. You can

create bartenders, you can create policemen, you

can create space bounty hunters. You can create

all sorts of characters that aren’t really part of

the story, and they’re just kind of in your box,

waiting to be pulled out in case something like

that happens. That’s a really cool thing to

have at your disposal. You’ll be very thankful

you kind of did that preparation for yourself.

Also, you can make a list of small, minor story

hooks. There’s a lot of great resources online

that you can search, or look in your resource

books for your various RPGs to find good story

hook elements. There’s lists and tables you can

roll up. Those are really cool if you have to

create an NPC to try and decide what their story

is. Dave, the nurse. You talk to him for a bit and

you find out that he’s missing his left arm, and

you ask him why, and he says, “Because it was

taken by demons!” That would be a terrible story,

but it’s a story that came out of nowhere, and now

the players are like, “We’ve gotta find Dave’s

arm!”

It’s cool to have that resource at your disposal

because it makes you more comfortable with the

environment, more comfortable with the

improvisation, and makes the storytelling more

fluid. Also a cool little cache of rewards is also

good to have in case they do some weird stuff on

the side and succeed in an unplanned way. You can

have a couple of magical items, or cool laser

weapons, or some sort of bit of information about

the story that is sitting in this amorphous pile

for use in case the opportunity arises

for you to gift it to the players.

It’s cool to have those in your pocket as well.

So overall, the key of improvisation for your

games is comfort. That can come from taking

improv classes, if you have the opportunity. Those

are very helpful, even if you don’t plan to go

into performance art. The improvisational skill is

useful in all facets of life, I’ve found, and this

is very much so. As you get more

comfortable with it all these little notes, all

these little things you can do to prepare for the

unexpected are tremendously helpful in building

your fast storytelling skills and to maintain a

consistent narrative. Regardless of what the

players throw at you, which is kind of fun.

Thank you for watching, we’ll have other episodes

of this you can watch of this up on

geekandsundry.com and I’ll see you next time!