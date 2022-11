Matt Mercer DM Tips: Fixing GM Mistakes!

THIS IS A AN AUTOMATIC CAPTION TEXT from YouTube, so it’s not “perfect”.

My advice is to use it just to help people like me that are not english speaking, to understand the Video/Podcast

MATT: Hello. My name is Matthew Mercer. I’m a

voice actor and the dungeon master for Critical

Role, here at Geek & Sundry, and welcome to

today’s episode of GM Tips, where we discuss

fixing GM mistakes.

MATT: Being the game master for an entire world,

guiding heroic players through stories from inside

your mind, can be an incredibly fun and rewarding

experience. However, you are not infallible.

Mistakes do happen. Perhaps a misinterpreted note

led to a conflict in story resolution, or an NPC

you designed to be integral ends up killed by the

party, you let slip a tiny tidbit of secret info

that undermines your big reveal, or you gift a

player with an item that is far too powerful than

you thought, throwing party in-game balance

entirely out of whack.

How do you correct these unintentional errors to

maintain the game you want to run? Well, let’s

discuss a number of solutions to these

challenges.

Let’s say you’re running an encounter that isn’t

intended to be that difficult. Either you

miscalculated the power of the enemies or the luck

was so against the party that a whimpering,

anticlimactic TPK is imminent. Here some examples

of how to correct that situation. You could

suddenly have an arrow or spell fly in from out of

nowhere, rocking one of the more dangerous foes,

and have an allied NPC enter the fray to save them

from the claws of defeat. You could also consider

that if it’s an intelligent foe, perhaps they see

the PCs’ terrible situation and see them worth

more alive and enslaved than dead. Have them fight

not to the death, and instead knock them

unconscious or force them to their knees and swear

themselves to the foe. This could even lead to a

cool escape or revenge-type mission in the near

future. You could also have a terrible, screeching

roar blast across the sky, and your enemies

suddenly look more frightened than they’ve ever

been before. They quickly assess their

situation, decide to flee, leaving you to the fate

of some possibly scarier creature. The wounded

party now has to hide from this mystery creature

to survive. Or you could just have them TPK and

explain how the darkness– or the light, possibly,

as well– fades as they awaken in a stone room,

shackled and held down. Suddenly, it appears that

a powerful mage has resurrected the party. Who

knows what plans he has for them? All he knows is

that they are a party of skilled heroes and they

have utility for such a powerful mage. (chuckles)

Now, mind you, if the encounter is intended to be

dangerous, challenging, and possibly deadly, let

the dice fall as it may. That’s part of the

game. You don’t want to undermine the ever-present

danger and tension of the game. However, you also

don’t want to completely end the story that you

and your players have put into for months and months

due to just an unexpectedly shitty scenario.

Another situation is you’ve given clues and

information and hints as to where to discover and

follow the main plot, but no one is figuring it

out or picking up on your nudges. The game is

quite literally going nowhere. Don’t be afraid to

be a little more blunt with your additional

information. While some hints may seem like

obvious reveals to you, you also already have all

the information in your head. A PC getting these

hints in a vacuum might end up either completely

confused or misinterpret the vague info and

extrapolate an entirely new and entirely wrong

plot. If it goes on too long, drop more direct

hints via NPCs they encounter, or have more clues

found as they go, or just reveal information as

part of the terrain as they progress forward.

You can tailor and reshuffle your intended plot

points and plot NPCs to be a little more direct

with their info, or even appear in unintended,

more convenient areas if the PCs aren’t as focused

or driven as you expected. Moving the plot along

for everyone’s benefit is more important than

adhering to a theoretical structure that you

created in your own little headspace.

Here’s another example of a situation: you’ve

offered information about your plot throughout the

game, and the players discover an accidental,

fairly large contradiction in your storytelling

that confuses them or undermines your entire

plot’s direction. First off, let them discuss the

confusion while you consider options and how to

retroactively disprove one side of that info. Pick

which side of the plot conflict is more

interesting to pursue, and let them seek answers

in-game as to which side is false. Perhaps an ally

who provided some of the info can now be revealed

to be a saboteur or a mole, or information was

planted by an unseen antagonistic force trying to

throw off the scent.

No reveal is immediately necessary. You can stall

for time between sessions to unravel your mistake

and make it work for you as opposed to against

you.

Another possibility is you accidentally spill a

lead, like an info leak or secret about your main

plot and spoil a grand surprise you’d been

looking forward to dropping down the road. First

off, don’t admit the mistake. Own it. Let the

party think you intentionally did so and follow

their lead. If needed, take a break shortly

thereafter, or, if possible, even between

sessions, and brainstorm a way to alter your

current story to enhance the reveal, or even

change it to be a bait-and-switch so you can still

surprise them later on. If it was indeed info

revealed by an NPC, you can also have that NPC

feed them a bunch of additional misinformation to

confuse the players into perhaps not believing

anything they’ve said. You can later play out that

they were either not in their right mind, like being

mentally controlled by some crazy witchcraft, or

perhaps a doppelganger trying to misinform the

party. Doppelgangers are always fun. Make your

party real nervous. Trust no one.

If the reveal was largely due to a very clever

player connecting the dots, don’t punish them for

being clever. Let them enjoy that victory. Just do

your best to not show any confirmation of their

deduction until it’s put into action, leaving them

to possibly second-guess their own idea in the

interim. Then, if they stick to it, reward them. I

mean, few moments for a PC really beat figuring

out the villain’s plot and watching it unfold

accordingly. Unless there’s nothing they can do to

stop the plot, and they’re fucked, in which

case, (nervous laugh).

Another mistake-based situation may involve you

giving a magical item or items to the party that

quickly appear to be way more powerful than you

anticipated. It completely wrecks your intended

game balance and can sometime cause the other PCs

to resent that unfair advantage that player now

has. Well, here are some suggested ways to handle

fixing that scenario. You could perhaps introduce

a very powerful entity who lost that magical item

or object and has been actively seeking it. They

stumble upon the PCs and offer, in exchange for

the item, other grand rewards and the favor of a

powerful being that they can keep in mind for

future use. Or the item can slowly be revealed to

be cursed: the longer they use it, the more

dangerous or penalizing it becomes. Now they must

quest to cleanse it, and while doing so lessens

its abilities, in the end, it can now be used

without issue, and they’ve earned that item’s true

use.

Another way would be: perhaps the enchantment was

unstable due to strange, arcane experiments and

the item shatters. It must now be reforged using

safer components, which produces a comparable, if

possibly lessened version that lasts indefinitely.

Or, by the time they repair the item, the party

has reached a power level where it seems to befit

the current game balance.

Not all these options are possible, and there are

many other awesome possibilities you can use to

fix these issues that you can find and research

online, but I hope these tips have at least been

somewhat helpful if one of these scenarios does

find its way into your campaign.

Thank you so much for watching. My name is Matthew

Mercer. You can find more GM Tips here at

GeekandSundry.com, and I’ll see you on the

internet.

