@BrailSaysCould we please get an official RAW ruling on +damage to Magic Missile/etc? Very heated debate about it on the reddits >_>
"Could we please get an official RAW ruling on +damage to Magic Missile/etc?"
If you summarize the issue, I'll tackle it.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 21, 2015
@BrailSayssay you have +3 to spell damage from feature. Magic missile 3 bolts. +3 per bolt or flat +3?
"say you have +3 to spell damage from feature. Magic missile 3 bolts. +3 per bolt or flat +3?"
Depends on the feature's wording
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 21, 2015
@BrailSays evo wizards lvl 10 feature? don’t know exact words
Empowered Evocation does benefit magic missile's damage roll.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 21, 2015
@BrailSays+x per bolt,even on same target?
Yep. It's one damage roll, just like fireball, but that roll can damage the same target more than once.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 21, 2015
3 thoughts on “Magic Missile 3 bolts. +3 per bolt or flat +3?”
Can we get a clarification on the latter part of that ruling. Despite this being about the bonus for the evocation bonus damage, the way the second part is being phrased has at least one DM thinking that now magic missile is to be rolled as 1d4+x damage, and each missile is applied the same damage die as the single roll, as well as spells like scorching ray being a single 2d6 roll applied multiple times.
Heroic Justin
I’ve updated a little the tweet conversation, maybe could help, if not, Master Jeremy is the only who can answer.
will look forward to updates, I have seen spells like eldritch blast benefit from this because they have multiple attack rolls, this will be the first time I’ve noticed a single attack getting bonus per bolt.