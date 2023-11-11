@BrailSaysCould we please get an official RAW ruling on +damage to Magic Missile/etc? Very heated debate about it on the reddits >_>

"Could we please get an official RAW ruling on +damage to Magic Missile/etc?" If you summarize the issue, I'll tackle it. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 21, 2015

@BrailSayssay you have +3 to spell damage from feature. Magic missile 3 bolts. +3 per bolt or flat +3?

"say you have +3 to spell damage from feature. Magic missile 3 bolts. +3 per bolt or flat +3?" Depends on the feature's wording — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 21, 2015

@BrailSays evo wizards lvl 10 feature? don’t know exact words

Empowered Evocation does benefit magic missile's damage roll. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 21, 2015