Does a cantrip only count as “cast a spell” then?

Correct. A cantrip is a spell. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 23, 2015

@corymacdonaldA cantrip being a spell doesn’t bother me definitionally. A cantrip being unusable on an OA does. I encourage creating a house rule if you want all spellcasters to be able to use cantrips for OAs. @WiscoDwarf — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 23, 2015