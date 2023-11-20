If a magic item casts a concentration spell does the PC have to concentrate on it?

@LexStarwalker If a magic item casts a concentration spell (e.g. bless – Necklace of Prayer Beads), does the PC have to concentrate on it?
Yes, unless the item says otherwise.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 3, 2015
@LexStarwalkerTotally get it from a game balance POV, but it seems odd from a conceptual POV. Any tips on how to coneptualize/explain it? The item is unlocking magical energy, but the item's user still needs to harness that energy.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 9, 2015
Does the pc need to keep the item while they are concentrating on it?
i.e. can they all pass around the SSI so they all have invisibility of the same item?
