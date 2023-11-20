If a magic item casts a concentration spell does the PC have to concentrate on it?

@LexStarwalker If a magic item casts a concentration spell (e.g. bless – Necklace of Prayer Beads), does the PC have to concentrate on it? Yes, unless the item says otherwise.

@LexStarwalkerTotally get it from a game balance POV, but it seems odd from a conceptual POV. Any tips on how to coneptualize/explain it? The item is unlocking magical energy, but the item's user still needs to harness that energy.

