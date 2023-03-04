Longbow + Pact of the Blade + Improved Pact Weapon would that allow Eldritch Smite during Eldritch Blast?

@JeremyECrawford With the Pact of the Blade + Improved Pact Weapon, I can conjure a Longbow and use that for Eldritch Blast. Since I'd be using that weapon to make attacks, would that allow for Eldritch Smite during Eldritch Blast? Only asking since it doesn't say weapon attack. — Juicyman (@OdangoKnight) January 29, 2018

Using a weapon as a material component for a spell, including as a spellcasting focus, doesn't count as attacking with that weapon, unless the spell explicitly says you attack with it. #DnD https://t.co/uXo9vWc1Rd — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 29, 2018

Weapon of the war mage "used" by arcane trickster to get sneak attack on a spell attack? (Sneak attack uses weird verbiage) — Nathaniel Kreiman (@NKreim) January 29, 2018