Having trouble grasping how a sentient weapon becomes a patron would you mind giving an example? Should Hexblade be a pact?
The Hexblade in Xanathar’s Guide to Everything is a mysterious entity—possibly the Raven Queen herself—who created sentient weapons. #DnD https://t.co/GcfTDK8vEO
Sounds like some misinformation is swirling around. The warlock doesn’t get a blade.
So, the Raven Queen is mentioned in the book?Yes.
This honestly confuses me more, haha. So the hexblade is a warlock being shaped into a sentient weapon by their patron?
The Hexblade is the title of the warlock’s patron—just like the Archfey, the Fiend, and the Great Old One. #DnD https://t.co/wTdX1dOC51
The warlock patron the Hexblade forged sentient weapons using the magic of the Shadowfell and might manifest in one of those weapons. #DnD https://t.co/e8pYJRmJgT
so is it to be assumed that the patron for this specific subclass be sentient weapons? or just a creature that happens to make sentient weapons?
Curious about the Hexblade patron? Want to know if it’s a sentient blade, a hex, a kitchen appliance, or a shadowy entity associated with the Shadowfell? (Only one of those is correct.) Check out the subclass’s description in Xanathar’s Guide to Everything. #DnD https://t.co/zm3YiPxqR4
Shadowfell Hephaestus, basically….Right?
Shadowfell Hephaestus is a great description of the Hexblade.
But… the possibility of a non-gish Shadowfell archetype is on the table, right? Flip a few pages over to the shadow sorcerer.
