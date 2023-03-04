Having trouble grasping how a sentient weapon becomes a patron would you mind giving an example? Should Hexblade be a pact?

The Hexblade in Xanathar’s Guide to Everything is a mysterious entity—possibly the Raven Queen herself—who created sentient weapons. #DnD https://t.co/GcfTDK8vEO — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 23, 2017

Sounds like some misinformation is swirling around. The warlock doesn’t get a blade. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 23, 2017

So, the Raven Queen is mentioned in the book?Yes. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 23, 2017

This honestly confuses me more, haha. So the hexblade is a warlock being shaped into a sentient weapon by their patron? — Mark Matarese (@MarkMcMarkers) October 23, 2017

The Hexblade is the title of the warlock’s patron—just like the Archfey, the Fiend, and the Great Old One. #DnD https://t.co/wTdX1dOC51 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 23, 2017

The warlock patron the Hexblade forged sentient weapons using the magic of the Shadowfell and might manifest in one of those weapons. #DnD https://t.co/e8pYJRmJgT — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 24, 2017

so is it to be assumed that the patron for this specific subclass be sentient weapons? or just a creature that happens to make sentient weapons? — Josh Rob (@RobDogg5) February 1, 2018

Curious about the Hexblade patron? Want to know if it’s a sentient blade, a hex, a kitchen appliance, or a shadowy entity associated with the Shadowfell? (Only one of those is correct.) Check out the subclass’s description in Xanathar’s Guide to Everything. #DnD https://t.co/zm3YiPxqR4 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 1, 2018

Shadowfell Hephaestus, basically….Right?

Shadowfell Hephaestus is a great description of the Hexblade. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 1, 2018