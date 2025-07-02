Loading property

@JeremyECrawford Is the one attack limit on the Load property once per separate Action/Reaction/Bonus Action or once per Turn?
— Darrin Clough (@thetimebinder) July 3, 2015
It's one piece per action / bonus action / reaction. https://t.co/7xzv6InE2a
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 7, 2015
@thetimebinderSo, if I have a bonus action atk, I can fire a load wpn with my atk action and with my bonus action atk in the same turn?
Yes, as long as you have enough ammunition and a hand to load it.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 7, 2015
@JeremyECrawford Can you wield a hand crossbow in one hand a shield in the other and have full synergy with the Crossbow Expert feat? Still get the benefit of the shield while and still have a hand free to load the hand crossbow?