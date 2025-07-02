Loading property

@JeremyECrawford Is the one attack limit on the Load property once per separate Action/Reaction/Bonus Action or once per Turn?

@thetimebinderSo, if I have a bonus action atk, I can fire a load wpn with my atk action and with my bonus action atk in the same turn?

Yes, as long as you have enough ammunition and a hand to load it.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 7, 2015