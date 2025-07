Do you think #GromphBaenre could give #Elminster a good fight? Being biased towards the #drow I’m inclined to believe so.

@sg_euro26Do you think #GromphBaenre could give #Elminster a good fight? Being biased towards the #drow I’m inclined to believe so. If I’m writing it, certainly! Just to tweak Ed, of course! #Drizzt#demonwars — R.A. Salvatore (@r_a_salvatore) June 29, 2015