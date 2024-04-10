List of herbs from yuor books supposedly, any of this info legit?

@TheEdVerse list of herbs from a list with info pulled from yuor books supposedly, any of this info legit? pic.twitter.com/YG3iLhKkJ9
The real plants have the medicinal uses real folklore gives them (usually a grain of truth behind the belief). The invented plants, I gave..
…solid, specific benefits to, to account for why "just plain folks" in the setting can doctor themselves and others without clergy.
