Where in the Forgotten Realms is the “best place” to live if you’re an average commoner?

Quick FR question: Where in the Realms would you say is the “best place” to live if you’re an average commoner? :)Wow. That depends. Privacy? Not a city. Peace, law and order? Beautiful views? Gentle weather, plenty of food? Depending on what "best" is.. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 11, 2017

…the same can be said for Cormyr, or the Dales. Highdale is nice. Berdusk has its moments. Along the Unicorn Run in the High Forest. Etc. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 11, 2017

Thanks for the excellent answers! I was looking for “quality of life”, but I know that’s a nebulous concept. :)Well, if you want bucolic forest living: Unicorn Run. If you want beautiful rural surroundings, the Dales (Deepingdale is the most… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 13, 2017

..literate, wealthy, and close to big-city amenities (in Sembia). If you like law and order and good government with a happy populace… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 13, 2017

…then Cormyr is best. If you want libertarian freedom from government, the Border Kingdoms. If you want a bustling, tolerant crossroads… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 13, 2017

…city with EVERYTHING available from all over the world, then Waterdeep is your place. So, pick your "quality." :} — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 13, 2017