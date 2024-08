@Rugholm86Hi, Quick Q: “Leomund’s Tiny Hut” can creatures with Ethereal Jaunt enter? It’s force but it doesn’t say like Force Cage does. Since forcecage specifically calls out the Ethereal Plane, I'd rule that Leomund's tiny hut can be entered via the Ethereal plane

— Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) February 18, 2015