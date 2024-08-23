Evil comes in many forms: The 4 Princes of the Apocalypse

Evil comes … #ElementalEvil pic.twitter.com/m8ImOBwnaA
… in many forms. #ElementalEvil pic.twitter.com/fBzjEiSTJu
The King of Dungeon Masters, Chris Perkins, gives a blast from the past, something from an ancient tome called Fiend Folio: here are described the four Elemental Princes of Evil that will be in the upcoming campaign adventure Princes of the Apocalypse.
Master Chris is giving suggest me another thought : Princes of the Apocalypse adventure narrates about 4 Elemental Evil Prophets that are linked with their Princes of Evil, here their connection:
- AERISI KALINOTH, the Air Prophet ⇒ Yan-C-Bin (Prince of Evil Aerial Creatures)
- MARLOS URNRAYLE, the Earth Prophet ⇒ Ogrémoch (Prince of Evil Earth Creatures)
- VANIFER, the Fire Prophet ⇒ lmix (Prince of Evil Fire Creatures)
- GAR SHATTERKEEL, the Water Prophet ⇒ Olhydra (Princessof Evil Water Creatures)
If you want to dig in the knowledge about The Four Elemental Princes of Evil you need to search their alias: The Archomental.
In Planescape settings there’s the Planescape Monstrous Compendium Appendix III that well describes all of them and their relationship with the Tharizdun/The Dark God/Elder Elemental God, they are powerful but not demigod, they grant spell to their followers and yes, they can be slain.
If you want to play now a good prequel of Prince of the Apocalypse you can play Egg of the Phoenix adventure module where player characters must recover a powerful artifact and save an entire land from destruction by the Princes of the Elemental Evil.
Other references about four Princes are
- Dragon Magazine #285 article with new Elemental Evil monsters, how to fight against Elemental Evil and new EE spells
- Return to the Temple of Elemental Evil adventure module that is an immense adventure for charcter 4-14 level
- The beginning: The Temple of Elemental Evil adventure module.
There’s only an unanswered question: where’s the fifth prince? The real son of the Elder Elemental God, Cryonax, Prince of Evil Cold Creatures???
Yep, that is a good question. Got an answer for us?