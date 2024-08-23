Evil comes in many forms: The 4 Princes of the Apocalypse

The King of Dungeon Masters, Chris Perkins, gives a blast from the past, something from an ancient tome called Fiend Folio: here are described the four Elemental Princes of Evil that will be in the upcoming campaign adventure Princes of the Apocalypse.

Master Chris is giving suggest me another thought : Princes of the Apocalypse adventure narrates about 4 Elemental Evil Prophets that are linked with their Princes of Evil, here their connection:

AERISI KALINOTH, the Air Prophet ⇒ Yan-C-Bin (Prince of Evil Aerial Creatures)

MARLOS URNRAYLE, the Earth Prophet ⇒ Ogrémoch (Prince of Evil Earth Creatures)

(Prince of Evil Earth Creatures) VANIFER, the Fire Prophet ⇒ lmix (Prince of Evil Fire Creatures)

(Prince of Evil Fire Creatures) GAR SHATTERKEEL, the Water Prophet ⇒ Olhydra (Princessof Evil Water Creatures)

If you want to dig in the knowledge about The Four Elemental Princes of Evil you need to search their alias: The Archomental.

In Planescape settings there’s the Planescape Monstrous Compendium Appendix III that well describes all of them and their relationship with the Tharizdun/The Dark God/Elder Elemental God, they are powerful but not demigod, they grant spell to their followers and yes, they can be slain.

If you want to play now a good prequel of Prince of the Apocalypse you can play Egg of the Phoenix adventure module where player characters must recover a powerful artifact and save an entire land from destruction by the Princes of the Elemental Evil.

Other references about four Princes are

Dragon Magazine #285 article with new Elemental Evil monsters, how to fight against Elemental Evil and new EE spells

article with new Elemental Evil monsters, how to fight against Elemental Evil and new EE spells Return to the Temple of Elemental Evil

The beginning : The Temple of Elemental Evil adventure module.

There’s only an unanswered question: where’s the fifth prince? The real son of the Elder Elemental God, Cryonax, Prince of Evil Cold Creatures???