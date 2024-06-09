Not clear on meaning of ‘initiative count 20′ for lair actions

@jeffstrainNot clear on meaning of ‘initiative count 20 (losing all ties)’ for lair actions. treat it as if its initiative is 20, but it goes after anyone/thing that also has a 20 — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 10, 2014

@jeffstrainSorry still not following. Does a creature need to roll initiative of 20 to use its lair action? nope – the lair is basically a separate entity that activates each round on 20 — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 10, 2014

@jeffstrain say green dragon w/lair action rolls initiative and gets a 12. DM counts down initiative as normal, on 20 lair action activates — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 10, 2014

@jeffstrain dragon then goes on 12, repeat each round — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 10, 2014

@mikemearls It’s ‘counts down initiative’ that’s throwing me. You roll initiative once per combat, right? Do you mean the 20th turn? — Jeff Strain (@jeffstrain) September 10, 2014

@jeffstrainAh! Just got it! The lair effectively rolls a 20 for purposes of determining initiative, and acts separately from the creature. bingo — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 10, 2014