@GamerJosh @JeremyECrawfordCan the arcane/druidic focus staff double as a quarterstaff? yes
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 9, 2014
It seems the original question tweet seems to be missing from this post?
Clever Tony
Thank you, the user deleted his tweet account, but I’ve recorded the question. Now is correct.
Well, I know I’m 4 years late to this party, but does anyone know if a magic staff (like Staff of Adornment) can be used as an arcane focus?
I wonder that too…
The item will say so in it’s description