Just seems odd a fireball emanating from my hands will fizzle out if I have my eyes closed even if some one told me to shoot straight ahead 30ft. But if the rule is intended to go against the caster then I guess I will home brew it.
— Jarrod Neuhaus (@northseeker87) August 5, 2018
A spell requires you to see its target only if the spell's text says so. For example, the fireball spell doesn't say you need to see anyone or anything, so you can fire it blind. #DnD https://t.co/vIU4RKa25C
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 6, 2018