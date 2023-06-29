@JeremyECrawford can a bonus action be used as an action? Using two bonus actions in one turn: one being the bonus action and the action to do a bonus action.

that kind of seems the opposite of intuitive design, my players have always assumed two bonus actions could be done a turn because they’re like faster actions

You can take only one bonus action during your turn.

For more information on how bonus actions work, see "Bonus Actions" (PH, 189). #DnD https://t.co/399PhDefAP

