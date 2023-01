@JeremyECrawford Hi Jeremy, In regards to the chance to jump to another target, what happens when someone rolls a Critical Hit on Chaos Bolt?

The chance for chaos bolt to jump to another target is not lessened by a critical hit. The spell's text says you look at "both d8s"—that's the two dice in the spell itself, not extra dice added from another rule. #DnD https://t.co/oGUxncVZOd

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 27, 2017