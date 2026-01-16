@ChrisPerkinsDnD should a characters personality be played out even when it pisses the rest of the players off?
— Nathan wruck (@weadmagnet010) December 19, 2015
A player needs to honor the game's social contract and shouldn't ruin the experience for others by being obnoxious. https://t.co/pG11BxB1FJ
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 19, 2015
One thought on “Jerk character”
Plus, you can play a jerk character without pissing the others off. I mean, that could just be done through like…building a friendship with your teammates, and eventually taking their opinions into decision, keeping you from making jerky decisions, but still retaining a jerky attitude. You treat people who AREN’T your friends like jerks, or be a jerk to those that treat your friends like crap. Which can be plenty.