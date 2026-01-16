Ed is back!

I'm very much looking forward to seeing new FR adventure content and regional lore from @TheEdVerse delivered via the Dungeon Masters Guild! — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 29, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD I'm thinking November before anything'll be ready…but I'm also thinking it'll be ready in many languages! — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 29, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Busy with a tiny little something for DragonPlus right now. ;} — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 29, 2016

@JorgenPedersen2 @ChrisPerkinsDnDomg, you guys are the best. Heh. We are having SO much fun; these ARE the dream jobs.Truly.(Well, after being stunt men in XXX movies) — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 29, 2016

@Zhern75 @ChrisPerkinsDnDCannot wait!! Will we see more Elminster stories along with the Mirt stories? Elminster has some other fish to fry. You MIGHT see more, June-ish. Or not; wizards are(goes diplomatic)"flighty." — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 29, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD out of curiosity will @TheEdVerse contributions to FR via DMsguild be considered canon in published realms? Should be! — Jeffery Mace (@sagechan1) January 29, 2016