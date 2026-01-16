Ed is back!

I'm very much looking forward to seeing new FR adventure content and regional lore from @TheEdVerse delivered via the Dungeon Masters Guild!
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 29, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD I'm thinking November before anything'll be ready…but I'm also thinking it'll be ready in many languages!
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 29, 2016
Wunderbar! https://t.co/QpdwT6crQ3
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 29, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Busy with a tiny little something for DragonPlus right now. ;}
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 29, 2016
@JorgenPedersen2 @ChrisPerkinsDnDomg, you guys are the best. Heh. We are having SO much fun; these ARE the dream jobs.Truly.(Well, after being stunt men in XXX movies)
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 29, 2016
@Zhern75 @ChrisPerkinsDnDCannot wait!! Will we see more Elminster stories along with the Mirt stories? Elminster has some other fish to fry. You MIGHT see more, June-ish. Or not; wizards are(goes diplomatic)"flighty."
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 29, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD out of curiosity will @TheEdVerse contributions to FR via DMsguild be considered canon in published realms? Should be!
— Jeffery Mace (@sagechan1) January 29, 2016
If Ed says something is true in the Realms, it's true. That said, one shouldn't get too hung up on canon. https://t.co/v0CuDkI2mN
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 29, 2016