It’s valid for a non-priest to have more than one patron/favored deity?

Hi, how you been? And dump question: its valid for a non-priest to have more than one patron/favored deity?
Hi! I'm still slugging! And that's an awkward situation. Possible, but gods don't like to share. They'd constantly be trying to get the…
…non-priest to dump the "other" deity and cleave to them only. Which could make like interesting for the character, serving two very…
…demanding "do this for me" masters. I.e. character's life becomes a series of competing, conflicting missions. Have fun!
Poor guy. Thanks as always. There are exceptions: the gods who DO work together (the Triad, Mielikki and Silvanus, Mystra and Azuth)…
And Mystra and Bahamut? Both are highly magical, but dragon gods tend to be aloof guys. In that same vein, how about Mystra and Kereska?Mystra and Bahamut AND Mystra and Kereska. It's all about having the same divine aims. :}
