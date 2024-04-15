It’s valid for a non-priest to have more than one patron/favored deity?

Hi, how you been? And dump question: its valid for a non-priest to have more than one patron/favored deity?

Hi! I'm still slugging! And that's an awkward situation. Possible, but gods don't like to share. They'd constantly be trying to get the… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 3, 2017

…non-priest to dump the "other" deity and cleave to them only. Which could make like interesting for the character, serving two very… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 3, 2017

…demanding "do this for me" masters. I.e. character's life becomes a series of competing, conflicting missions. Have fun! — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 3, 2017

Poor guy. Thanks as always. There are exceptions: the gods who DO work together (the Triad, Mielikki and Silvanus, Mystra and Azuth)… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 3, 2017