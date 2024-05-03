Is there anything akin to a “bank” in Waterdeep. Many! Temples and guilds (for their members only, or those trying to pay their members) act as banks. So does the city (Piergeiron's Palace). And for those who want "off the books" transactions, there are many, many private moneylenders (such as the infamous Mirt).

Making use of those 280 characters I see! Thanks Ed.

I’ve got about 15,000 gold on my character, and I don’t want to take it to Chult with me. That seems like a bad idea. 🙂 I agree. Most Waterdhavians in that situation would "go in" (a partial share) on a market stall or goods wagon rental, via a guild. If they didn't mind higher risk, they'd go in on a ship or caravan cargo. (Much more gold to "place"? The usual "placer" is property rental.)

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) November 9, 2017