The Order of the Gauntlet in 5e mentions followers of Tyr, Torm and Helm as members… but not of Ilmater. Has he left the Triad, or does he shun martial endeavors? Thanks! Ilmater hasn't left the Triad, and his followers are free to join the Order of the Gauntlet, but his way is not to "hit evil hard and fast," hence the lesser representation.

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) December 6, 2017