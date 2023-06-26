Is there any rule against monstrosities speaking to each other (if their Int is high enough)? Basing this on books and film where beasts of the magical variety can converse using a “nature language” only they understand.

If two monsters have the same language in their Languages entry, they can speak with each other. #DnD https://t.co/5eOmZEVCvk

Thanks!

I guess it’s time to create a language that only the beasts and monstrosities will know, maybe some Druids too.

Trying to make my world a little more Wyld, and having things connect in ways my PCs haven’t thought of. Consider allowing certain creatures to know Druidic.

