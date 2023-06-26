Ok, whew, here we go. @JeremyECrawford , sir, hero, sage… does a character lose Random artifact properties from the Book of Exalted Deeds after reading it, or do they stay with paragraph "Benefits granted…" on page 222 (DMG). #dnd #hope #patient
— Justin Ray Glosson (@ivstinus) June 26, 2018
The random beneficial properties of the Book of Exalted Deeds are benefits, which are governed by the sentence that begins "Benefits granted …" #DnD https://t.co/WF5PLYB3RA
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 27, 2018