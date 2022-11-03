@TheEdVerse Hey, asking as a newish DM to the Forgotten Realms, is there a word in the Common Trade Tongue for an asexual? I recall reading some terms for other sexualities on the Candlekeep Forums and the FR Wiki, but I wanted to know from you. Thanks in advance! — Jeremy Quiñones (@JRQMTM) May 16, 2022

Sure. As a trader using Common:

If I don’t know the gender of an individual, I’d speak of them a “one”

As in: “There were six or seven ones in Triboar that asked if I had any more swan-cauldrons to sell, so that’s six-seven… 2)

…sales for you if you get there before they source swan-cauldrons somewhere else.”

If I know an individual is a hermaphrodite: they’re a “two-thorn”

If I know an individual is utterly uninterested in sex: they’re a “no-thorn”#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 16, 2022

If I know an individual has been gelded/wounded and no longer has functioning genitalia: “thornless” or “shorn-thorn”

If I’m speaking of an non-gendered item (garment, tool, privy), it’s a “all-moon” item

(And none of these terms are considered pejorative.)#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 16, 2022

