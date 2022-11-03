@TheEdVerse Hey, asking as a newish DM to the Forgotten Realms, is there a word in the Common Trade Tongue for an asexual? I recall reading some terms for other sexualities on the Candlekeep Forums and the FR Wiki, but I wanted to know from you. Thanks in advance!
— Jeremy Quiñones (@JRQMTM) May 16, 2022
1)
Sure. As a trader using Common:
If I don’t know the gender of an individual, I’d speak of them a “one”
As in: “There were six or seven ones in Triboar that asked if I had any more swan-cauldrons to sell, so that’s six-seven… 2)
…sales for you if you get there before they source swan-cauldrons somewhere else.”
If I know an individual is a hermaphrodite: they’re a “two-thorn”
If I know an individual is utterly uninterested in sex: they’re a “no-thorn”#Realmslore
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 16, 2022
3)
If I know an individual has been gelded/wounded and no longer has functioning genitalia: “thornless” or “shorn-thorn”
If I’m speaking of an non-gendered item (garment, tool, privy), it’s a “all-moon” item
(And none of these terms are considered pejorative.)#Realmslore
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 16, 2022
Definitely sounds like an insult.
— Alex McClay (@AlexMcclay2000) May 16, 2022
The Common Tongue is rough and ready, a great leveller.
"You got yer kings and your high-nosed, painted nobles, and then you got's all the rest of us, covered with the sweat and dung of honest toil. Oh, and then there's the tax collectors, rank with the stink of DIShonest toil."
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 16, 2022