Are the some keyboard instrument at any dwarven city ?

@TheEdVerse i had a oddly specific question: are the some keyboard instrument ( like a Harpsichord or Pipe organ) at any dwarven city ? — Elias (@eliasvernieri) May 2, 2022

1)

Most dwarven cities have signal-horns (think the horn Gimli blows at Helm’s Deep in THE TWO TOWERS movie) built into their stonework, for rousing city defenders to “action stations” or to cry “rally” (to a previously-agreed-upon assembly area).

A few have…

#Realmslore 2)

…foot-treadle-bladder devices to pump air through such "wind chambers," and in rare cases (Deep Shanatar is one) there were hand-operated stops for affecting tone, so tunes could be played (more like a riff or motif [think trumpet fanfare] in most cases than a…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 2, 2022

4)

…(strings plucked) are very rare; usually dwarves play piano-like personal instruments (strings hit with hammers; hitting things with hammers is the dwarven way). Most such dwarf instruments look more like an accordion (small portable keyboard) and have metal…

#Realmslore 5)

…strings. Big built-in pipe organs are found only where volcanic vents give off gases (often harmful sulphurous fumes) that can be used to power sounds.#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 2, 2022