Are the some keyboard instrument at any dwarven city ?

i had a oddly specific question: are the some keyboard instrument ( like a Harpsichord or Pipe organ) at any dwarven city ?
Most dwarven cities have signal-horns (think the horn Gimli blows at Helm’s Deep in THE TWO TOWERS movie) built into their stonework, for rousing city defenders to “action stations” or to cry “rally” (to a previously-agreed-upon assembly area).
A few have…
…foot-treadle-bladder devices to pump air through such "wind chambers," and in rare cases (Deep Shanatar is one) there were hand-operated stops for affecting tone, so tunes could be played (more like a riff or motif [think trumpet fanfare] in most cases than a…
…(strings plucked) are very rare; usually dwarves play piano-like personal instruments (strings hit with hammers; hitting things with hammers is the dwarven way). Most such dwarf instruments look more like an accordion (small portable keyboard) and have metal…
…strings. Big built-in pipe organs are found only where volcanic vents give off gases (often harmful sulphurous fumes) that can be used to power sounds.
Geez, the sheer racket would certainly make attacking a dwarf city suck even more. Because I'm shameless in my bias, my first thought went to all those poor drow ears… 😖 what's the usual equivalent of aspirin in the Underdark? Chewing the natural cave-wall mold known as "whitescrape" because it's dark brown-green but on top turns white, and looks like a scrape (raw exposed stone) against the natural stone. It dulls all internal pains, from headaches to "wound fire," and banishes itching.
