Is there a way to convert older modules?

Is there a way to convert older #DnD modules to be played with #5thEdition? @ChrisPerkinsDnD or anyone else. — Gilbert Lafreniere (@grip42182) April 5, 2016

1st through 3rd edition modules convert very easily to 5th. You can run them as-is using 5E monster stats and DCs. https://t.co/dcbesG6SjJ — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 5, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Follow up: what about world specific creatures without 5e stat blocks? The old 2e Dragonlance modules seem problematic. — J. C. Nash (@jetgreentears) April 5, 2016