Can an Eldritch Knight bond to a shield or a quiver?

@JeremyECrawford Can an Eldritch Knight bond to a shield (since it is an improvised weapon)? — Dominik (@plancktum) April 12, 2016

Weapon Bond works with a bona fide weapon ("Behold, my sword!"), not an improvised weapon ("Look, a stool!"). #DnD https://t.co/bI30jbEcn6 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 12, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @plancktum how about a quiver? Or would it have to be a single arrow? — Johni Rico (@johnirico) April 13, 2016