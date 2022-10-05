Is there a mundane university in Waterdeep?

1)

Sure. I’ve listed Academies (as such institutions are usually known in the Realms, aside from the bardic colleges) several times in the past, but MOST teaching is done by sages (pay for and attend a class) or by tutors/governesses (nobility and wealthy hire these). 2)

Most temples and larger city guilds also arrange instruction for interested lay faithful or guild members and apprentices. Most large temples of Oghma and Deneir have some functions akin to our modern real-world colleges.

And then there are apprenticeships…#Realmslore

