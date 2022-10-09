RPG Match – connecting TTRPG players @RpgMatch

Hey there @TheEdVerse is there a canon place or service to grow hair back in Waterdeep? Sort of a reverse barber or apothecary? Asking for a friend…#waterdeep #realmslore #dungeonsanddragons — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 24, 2022

Certainly. First, Cyber Trout hath the right of it: Phalantar’s Philtres & Components does sell elixirs to drink to boost hair growth in a hurry, and unguents to spread on bald or sparse patches to make reluctant or… 2)

…non-existent hair grow.

And the temple of Sune has long sold castings of spells for the same purpose, and to style and tint hair, too.

As do the Waterdhavian priests of Sharess, Malar, and Loviatar (being bound to a rack with…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 24, 2022

…one’s own long hair is part of some popular flogging rituals of devotion to the goddess).

In addition to these, there are any number of herbalists who sell hair-growing drinks of varying efficacy from do-nothing frauds to…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 24, 2022

…very powerful, use sparingly or you’ll be cutting hair ALMOST as fast as it grows!

And there are also two friendly competitors who cast effective, precisely-controlled spells to make hair grow: the kindly, aging lady wizard… 5)

…Rauvra Galathand (who works from the unnamed, unsignboarded third-floor upper room she rents and lives in, westfront Whaelgond Way, three doors south of Saerdoun Street, North Ward, above offices that in turn are above…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 24, 2022

…Dardrondra’s Ewers, Bowls, and Crockery shop) and the young sorceress Evdranna Tathwinter, who casts certain spells for hire but never leaves her fourth-floor office [which is also where she lives], or removes her mask, … 7)

…since a certain magical trap melted the left side of her face into grotesquerie (Evdranna’s Assistances, northfront Sorn Street, five doors west of Wall Way, Trades Ward).#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 24, 2022

Thank you! Any idea what the cost range would be some of these cures? Spells: 250 gp for maintaining hair, renewing scorched hair, etc. up to 1200 gp for spells to grow hair on a long-bald pate.

Elixirs about 100 gp less over the same range but topping out at 800 gp.

Salves/ointments/unguents 50-150gp (for tiny jar: 3-4 doses).#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 24, 2022