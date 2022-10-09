@JeremyECrawford Does a creature riding the displacer beast benefits from its Avoidance and Displacement traits? Thanks

If a monster's trait is meant to extend to someone on or near the monster, the trait says so. The displacer beast's traits don't say so #DnD https://t.co/NI223GAERR

