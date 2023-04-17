Is the Path of the Zealot’s Divine Fury similar to a Rogue’s Sneak Attack?

@JeremyECrawford Hi Jeremy! Is the Barbarian Path of the Zealot's Divine Fury similar to a Rogue's Sneak Attack, in that it can be used as a reaction? Both have the same 'once a turn' mechanic, but are worded a bit differently.
— Karl (@KarlFromTheNet) February 12, 2018
Divine Fury works on your turn, not on anyone else's. The feature doesn't discriminate about how you deliver it, though: action, bonus action, or reaction. #DnD https://t.co/ZuhsI82IzU
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 22, 2018