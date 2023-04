Does the rage half it to 0? Or still 1?

In D&D, you always round down, unless a rule tells you otherwise. There is also no damage minimum. For example, if something deals 1/2 damage to you, you take 0. #DnD https://t.co/R0w0NwzIBQ

