@ChrisPerkinsDnD Is the Forgotten Realms a planet, or a universe of various planets?
— Dave Gregoire (@Slit518) April 2, 2016
"The Forgotten Realms" is what we call the setting that encompasses most (if not all) of the planet Toril. https://t.co/otJ3tvkub5
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 2, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD
Since you brought it up, why is Faerûn's setting called "Forgotten Realms"
I never got that…?#DnD#DungeonsAndDragons
— MadHatterHimself (@Madhatterhim) April 3, 2016
Because it is replete with the ruins and artifacts of bygone empires and kingdoms. https://t.co/G6eHZBFDaZ
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 3, 2016
One thought on “Is the Forgotten Realms a planet? Why are called Faerûn?”
Plus, the other planets in the same solar system have been detailed in the 2e book REALMSPACE.