Is the Forgotten Realms a planet? Why are called Faerûn?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Is the Forgotten Realms a planet, or a universe of various planets? — Dave Gregoire (@Slit518) April 2, 2016

"The Forgotten Realms" is what we call the setting that encompasses most (if not all) of the planet Toril. https://t.co/otJ3tvkub5 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 2, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD

Since you brought it up, why is Faerûn's setting called "Forgotten Realms"

I never got that…?#DnD#DungeonsAndDragons — MadHatterHimself (@Madhatterhim) April 3, 2016