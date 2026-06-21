@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Cleric, tempest domain, if you cast Call Lightning it only maximises 1 attack right? not every round
— Younes Kamal Eddine (@Younes_KE) March 21, 2016
Destructive Wrath maximizes only the damage roll you use it with, not later rolls. #DnD https://t.co/l2ptLqs8wt
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 29, 2016
One thought on “Cleric, tempest domain, if you cast Call Lightning it only maximises 1 attack right?”
https://www.sageadvice.eu/2015/04/24/call-lightning/
Do ruling change per year?