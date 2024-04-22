@TheEdVerse Hello Ed, I've been working on this Waterdeep environs' map, and it's been quite a work. Need some information to make it right pic.twitter.com/4puE3qjDdx — Eduardo F Vieira (@mineirodabahia) September 12, 2017

1- Is the distance between Waterdeep and the Dessarin ok?

2-Is the distance between Waterdeep and the Rathills ok? 

Hi, Eduardo! Nice map. The Dessarin is WAY too close, and therefore, so is the Rat Hills (think of a three hour or longer slow dung-wagon… — Ed Greenwood

…journey, once outside the southernmost city gate). Once beyond the meadows where citizens picnic and nobles fly their falcons, kept as…

"common" land (in the main, for caravan camping and assembly use), which lie directly east of the city, farmland beyond is all owned by…

…someone. In the 1200s and earlier, it was mainly held by nobles, who rented it to tenant farmers (Deep families growing their own food…

,,,and selling the xcess), but over the years, nobles needing coin have sold off more and more, until by the 1400s, nobles only retain…

…their more distant estates (Amphail and beyond, mainly up that road), and wealthy commoners own the farmlands near the city. And almost..

..all of them rent those lands out for tillage or grazing (mainly tillage). These farms produce food crops, and sometimes fatten up…