dont remember where i saw it, a rule about fixing buildings in waterdeep was not allowed or something? or old info? #dndwas like, some law or something in the deep about owning a building or business or something i read somewhere, unsure
— PastorGall (@PastorGall) September 22, 2017
Certain wards have from time to time been under Lord's decrees to not RAZE buildings (due to a trick of buying several adjacent structures..
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 22, 2017
…and knocking them all down to build something towering and palatial that in some cases blocked alleys and neighbours' accesses, using…
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 22, 2017
the false pretext "oh, they were unsafe"). Like many cities, hard daily experience has led the Deep to have laws about what you can do to…
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 22, 2017
…existing buildings, yours and those belonging to others, and when and where you can build new ones (back in Ahghairon's time, a rich…
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 22, 2017
…Calishite came to town with a small army of bodyguards and tried to build a warehouse/TOLL BOOTH! across the Way of the Dragon!). As…
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 22, 2017
…Madeiron Sunderstone once remarked, "There's always SOMEone." (Being an utter git.) ;} So, rules to curb utter gitdom…
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 22, 2017