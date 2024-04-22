dont remember where i saw it, a rule about fixing buildings in waterdeep was not allowed or something? or old info? #dndwas like, some law or something in the deep about owning a building or business or something i read somewhere, unsure — PastorGall (@PastorGall) September 22, 2017

Certain wards have from time to time been under Lord's decrees to not RAZE buildings (due to a trick of buying several adjacent structures.. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 22, 2017

…and knocking them all down to build something towering and palatial that in some cases blocked alleys and neighbours' accesses, using… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 22, 2017

the false pretext "oh, they were unsafe"). Like many cities, hard daily experience has led the Deep to have laws about what you can do to… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 22, 2017

…existing buildings, yours and those belonging to others, and when and where you can build new ones (back in Ahghairon's time, a rich… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 22, 2017

…Calishite came to town with a small army of bodyguards and tried to build a warehouse/TOLL BOOTH! across the Way of the Dragon!). As… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 22, 2017