Is the Bloodhunter class or is it not in Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount book?

Hey about the Bloodhunter class…is it or is it not in this book?
— Puertorican-Dumbass (@harpothelevith1) January 16, 2020
Introducing an entire new CLASS into DnD "officially" is a painstaking, delicate process. The Blood Hunter is still in development for me, so not yet. However, I've taken my lessons over the years, and after much tinkering, I should have something cool for folks soon… ;)🩸

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 16, 2020
Considering how busy you are lately, how are you playtesting this class? Direct feedback from friends/local groups, and the HUGE levels of feedback from folks playing what I've released online already.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 16, 2020
