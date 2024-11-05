@JeremyECrawford is the action to maintain a Witch Bolt the Cast a Spell action? Could I cast misty step on the same turn I maintain it?
You use the Cast a Spell action to cast a spell. An action in a spell that's already cast is an ad hoc action. #DnD https://t.co/uIURQEw0NC
I think what you mean is if it will cost a new spell slot? If so then no its a concetration it does however take the regular action.