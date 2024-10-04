@jeremyecrawford Is the grease from the Grease spell flammable? How much damage a creature covered in said flaming grease take?#dnd — Pandantic (@Pandantix) May 26, 2016

If the grease spell created a flammable substance, the spell would say so. It doesn't say so. #DnD https://t.co/CuLZl4XDmq — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 4, 2016

IMHO, if a spell does not mention a subject, go with the rule of cool. Burn that grease up! #dnd home rules FTW https://t.co/WdwKYM5E6c — JesterOC (@JesterOC) June 4, 2016

House rules—the search for what's fun for a particular group—do, indeed, overrule official rulings. #DnD https://t.co/UPjyA8sZQH — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 4, 2016