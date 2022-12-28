Is pushing/dragging a grappled creature subject to the carrying capacity rules?

The rule on moving a grappled creature (PH, 195) works regardless of a creature's weight. It cares about creature size. #DnD https://t.co/3Q6lTXKi31

That’s what I thought, but I couldn’t help wondering if “drag or carry with you” is a reference to the “Lifting and Carrying” rules. Thanks! No problem! The rule doesn't rely on weight largely because we don't specify weight for most monsters.

